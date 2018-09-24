38 tweets from today’s #WalkOutMonday to stop Kavanaugh and support survivors of assault.

Today, Monday September 24th, people across the country are wearing black and walking out of work to make a statement against rape culture, and more specifically, the current administration's bolstering of rape culture.
Participants in the walkout are standing in solidarity with professor Christine Blasey Ford, and the other women who have accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault and misconduct. Scores of women are tweeting out their support and sharing their own experiences with sexual violence, and how that negatively shapes their world.
Since the photos and messages on the #walkout hashtag eloquently speak for themselves, I have compiled 38 tweets that demonstrate just how many of us are staying loud against Kavanaugh's nomination.
1.
Believe Anita Hill.— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) September 24, 2018
Believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.
Believe Deborah Ramirez.
Believe survivors. Always.#NationalWalkout #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/E9pMdUnEaw
2.
Our staff is walking out in solidarity with #MeToomvmt. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/8O8FQlZfil— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 24, 2018
3.
The entire hallway is in tears. We are at a moment in history where women have to repeat their trauma to the masses to literally beg Senators to vote with moral clarity. #StopKavanaugh #BelieveSurvivors #BeAHero pic.twitter.com/Ky26a9fPTf— Helen Brosnan (@HelenBrosnan) September 24, 2018
4.
We had a full minute of silence on set to support Dr. Ford. #BelieveSurvivors #BelieveWomen #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/7zcHeRw13k— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) September 24, 2018
5.
We walked out of the writers room and off our show because we #BelieveSurvivors. pic.twitter.com/NiV47tSq96— Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) September 24, 2018
6.
We stand with #ChristineBlaseyFord #BelieveSurvivors @MimiKennedyLA @AnnaKFaris pic.twitter.com/TERPQZuAQC— Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) September 24, 2018
7.
I work at home. Sexual assault PTSD (2 attacks) leaves me feeling trapped and confined in an office building. I stepped away from my desk to say #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/GMMUgbr2AB— QuaCarol (@QuaCarol) September 24, 2018
8.
Wore black today in support of all survivors of sexual assault or abuse. We won't let them be silenced or ignored. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/immVdGsepx— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 24, 2018
9.
Women must be heard. Today I am wearing black in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/pSZhEIr0Xe— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 24, 2018
10.
We walked out today because NOT all high school boys are rapists like #Kavanaugh and because, unlike the gop senate, we #BelieveSurvivors— Jack Torres (@JackTorres00) September 24, 2018
Thank you Dr Christine Ford for standing up pic.twitter.com/asu1O6FIMg
11.
Wearing black & walking out in solidarity w/sexual assault victims and survivors. I #BelieveSurvivors and know that together, we can build a world free of control and abuse— but we have to trust our survivors first, and hold perpetrators accountable. #WalkOut #MeToo #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/DiQOn0x8Va— Anna V. Eskamani (@AnnaForFlorida) September 24, 2018
12.
As a girl I watched what they did to Anita Hill. As a woman, I stand in solidarity with Dr. Ford and Deborah Ramirez. I #BelieveSurviviors. #walkout #StopKavanaughNow #mapoli @ProChoiceMass @MassNOW pic.twitter.com/HxnPrjWSZK— Melanie O'Malley (@TuffyOMalley) September 24, 2018
13.
We organized our own #walkout from the UK in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. It’s time to #SupportSurvivors and investigate these claims. Justice is literally at stake. #BelieveSurvivors #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/Egvaaa3Dbs— Andrea Wallace (@AndeeWallace) September 24, 2018
14.
#walkout We stand with Ford, Ramirez & all other #survivors. #kavaNOPE #Kavanagh pic.twitter.com/KK9IvSqaoy— IAintNoFollaBackGirl (@jessyH731) September 24, 2018
15.
#DearProfessorFord Today's #WalkOutMonday #walkout was in solidarity with you and the millions of sexual assault & harassment survivors of all genders. We believe you. You're not alone. #BelieveSurvivors #TimesUp https://t.co/9qyEsnrhet pic.twitter.com/G5ZdYos7Pj— Katie Moussouris (@k8em0) September 24, 2018
16.
Our moment of Solidarity in San Francisco. #BelieveSurviviors #walkout #believewomen #CancelKavanaugh @womensmarch #StopKavanaughNow pic.twitter.com/slM9D3K7AD— Kate Muelle (@kate_muelle) September 24, 2018
17.
We stand with Dr. Blasey Ford and all survivors of sexual assault. #walkout #BelieveSurvivors #metoo #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/33HO52sRNN— Erica Spates (@EtotheRica321) September 24, 2018
18.
im in all black to support Dr. Ford and to show the world you CANT silence the truth- #BelieveSurvivors #walkout #CancelKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/VKnki6WRBN— 👻real cameron shaw🎃 (@realcameronshaw) September 24, 2018
19.
I look serious for a few reasons. It's been a rough day...but also this #TimesUp #walkout shouldn't be necessary. #BelieveSurvivors— tlharnoQ (@Flynndanarra) September 24, 2018
I took years to speak up again after the first person I told didn't believe me. pic.twitter.com/hyM3aVsEqX
20.
Walking out in Chicagoland. #Walkout #NoKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/tAr7tl4ZRO— Habuce (@_Habuce) September 24, 2018
21.
I saw at least three women in all-black on the subway. Then more in all-black heading outside. Together, we are a force of nature. #MeToo #BelieveSurvivors #Solidarity #TimesUp #WalkOut pic.twitter.com/VbIz1Jv91b— Lisa Ridarelli (@LisaRid) September 24, 2018
22.
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford we stand with you in solidarity. #walkout #IStandWithChristineBlaseyFord pic.twitter.com/yIknPL5C4o— SS 🇺🇸 (@SchlatterArt) September 24, 2018
23.
Today I wear black as I #BelieveSurvivior #walkout #IBelieveChristineBlaseyFord @NARAL pic.twitter.com/4OM1Tcr2Wh— samantha mccormick (@mccorsaa92) September 24, 2018
24.
This is for my sisters and brothers. The ones who thought their voices didn’t matter. The ones who are the victims. Your voice matters. My voice matters. I stand with you. Always.— Michele (@LifeOfMichele) September 24, 2018
🖤 #believesurvivors #walkout @JessicaValenti pic.twitter.com/u7kHZEFODN
25.
Just did a #walkout of grocery store to #StopKavanaugh #BelieveSurvivors #BelieveWomen #joinus #RiseUp @kcarpenter123 @theannesteele #ilovemywife #WearBlack pic.twitter.com/zfgQ2g3Z5y— Ilovemywifepodcast (@Ilovemywifelive) September 24, 2018
26.
We're calling our Senators now at #YaleLawSchool to say #CancelKavanaugh! #StopKavanaugh #DemandingBetter #metoo #BelieveSurvivors #IBelieveChristine #law #scotus #highered #walkout pic.twitter.com/3i3ThxZMM7— Dr. Emily Jane O'Dell (@emilyjodell) September 24, 2018
27.
#BelieveSurvivors #walkout Why has it become so hard to act like a decent human being... pic.twitter.com/5mC0IHm8U1— Valeria Meniconzi (@rastaval) September 24, 2018
28.
I walked outside to join with my sisters across the country. Here’s a picture of my bunny, who’s also outside. #walkout #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/66DXyDN2Bs— Fohtohgirl (@fohtohgirl) September 24, 2018
29.
BD4 #WalkOut this morning at 10a in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and ALL the survivors--we see you; we support you; we #BELIEVE you. #BelieveSurvivors #BelieveWomen #BelieveChristine #StandWithBlaseyFord pic.twitter.com/Ref0RazpqP— Nick Melvoin (@nickmelvoin) September 24, 2018
30.
I work from home so all I did was walk out of my house. But I’m wearing black & I’m walking. #BelieveSurvivors #walkout pic.twitter.com/5gXt76rTDs— Courtney Sheinmel (@courtneywrites) September 24, 2018
31.
#walkoutmonday I’m not walking but my heart is. Living with an experience of sexual assault (or multiple) is difficult as is and our society makes it harder— mignonne (@quee_nnat) September 24, 2018
Female victims are extremely mistrusted and blamed
Male victims are rarely acknowledged and mostly ridiculed pic.twitter.com/3YbSiBrJjY
32.
In supp of Walk Out Monday and my sister survivors. Listen to the women.#WalkOutMonday #BelieveWomen pic.twitter.com/EEV56B4L2I— Christina Wilpone (@CWilpone) September 24, 2018
33.
I work from my house. I walked out anyway, because it’s long past time we do better by survivors.#BelieveSurvivors #WalkOutMonday pic.twitter.com/NHUtHXb4ml— Mom’Baku Kennedy (@MicaKenBooks) September 24, 2018
34.
As a survivor, a woman, a human, I stand with Dr. Ford #WalkOutMonday #IBelieveHer #MeToo pic.twitter.com/5Yyddt46vV— Terrá Strickland (@t_squared10) September 24, 2018
35.
Met some new work friends @Seesaw @LegalAidAtWork #WalkOutMonday #StopKavanaughNow #BelieveChristine #BelieveSurviviors pic.twitter.com/8P9gfxFOEq— Elizabeth Kristen (@LasEkristen) September 24, 2018
36.
Stand up.— Laurie Halse Anderson (@halseanderson) September 24, 2018
Speak up.
Shout until the walls come tumbling down.#WalkOutMonday #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/E2h8VIv2Pe
37.
#WalkOutMonday peaceful protest in support of survivors. pic.twitter.com/Cf46EBP681— Sharen Tait (@SharenTait) September 24, 2018
38.
Kavanaugh isn’t fit to be on the Supreme Court or any court for that matter. #BelieveWomen #BelieveSurvivors #WalkOutMonday pic.twitter.com/ChqAIg9Xqc— Adrienne Lawrence (@AdrienneLaw) September 24, 2018