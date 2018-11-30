39 hilarious pictures of miserable men shopping that will make you want to call your dad.

Bronwyn Isaac
Nov 30, 2018@5:39 PM
One of my earliest childhood memories involves an extended trip to JCPenneys with my mom and dad. We were trying to find cheap back to school clothes and my mom wanted to make sure we were thorough, while my dad preferred a swift hunter-like method.

Needless to say, the trip took so long so remember my dad sitting on the ground to whip out whatever WWII book he as reading at the time. Apparently, his feelings about shopping are far from rare- the Instagram miserable men is dedicated to documenting bored men on shopping trips and it's a true treasure trove of dad energy.

Since the photos truly tell their own stories, I decided to gather 39 hilarious photos of bored men shopping that will make you want to call you dad (if he's alive and not a jerk).

1.

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

#miserablemen

A post shared by Miserable Men™️ (@miserable_men) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

Gonna be drunk by the time she’s done.

A post shared by Miserable Men™️ (@miserable_men) on

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

There’s a lot going on here.

A post shared by Miserable Men™️ (@miserable_men) on

16.

17.

18.

19.

View this post on Instagram

Me.

A post shared by Miserable Men™️ (@miserable_men) on

20.

21.

22.

View this post on Instagram

The Scream

A post shared by Miserable Men™️ (@miserable_men) on

23.

24.

View this post on Instagram

Waiting patiently? Or crying himself to sleep?

A post shared by Miserable Men™️ (@miserable_men) on

25.

View this post on Instagram

Big Sale. Exciting Sale. Best Sale Ever.

A post shared by Miserable Men™️ (@miserable_men) on

26.

View this post on Instagram

I feel ya.

A post shared by Miserable Men™️ (@miserable_men) on

27.

28.

29.

View this post on Instagram

Home Sweet Home

A post shared by Miserable Men™️ (@miserable_men) on

30.

31.

View this post on Instagram

#Miserablemen Say/Said Whaaat?!

A post shared by Miserable Men™️ (@miserable_men) on

32.

View this post on Instagram

In his mind, he's driving home.

A post shared by Miserable Men™️ (@miserable_men) on

33.

34.

View this post on Instagram

Throwin' that shade.

A post shared by Miserable Men™️ (@miserable_men) on

35.

36.

37.

View this post on Instagram

Someone go feed that bird.

A post shared by Miserable Men™️ (@miserable_men) on

38.

View this post on Instagram

#miserablemen in #Bahrain

A post shared by Miserable Men™️ (@miserable_men) on

39.

View this post on Instagram

Bingo!!! We have a winner.

A post shared by Miserable Men™️ (@miserable_men) on

