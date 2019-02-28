39 times kids revealed themselves to be evil geniuses. No parent is safe.

There are times when children do things so ridiculous that it's hard to tell if they're dadaist geniuses or total boneheads. In reality, it's usually the latter since they are just wee little people learning the ways of this chaotic world. Hell, most of us adults have no idea what we're doing.
However, there are times when kids use their creativity and lack of worldly context to create scenarios so funny, you have to give them credit for the genius - whether intentional or accidental.
In order to better give you examples of this delightful phenomenon, I have gathered 39 times kids were accidentally evil geniuses (or just plain geniuses).
today we asked my three year old cousin how much he weighs and he said, "uhhh, like fifty squirrels"— keera (@keera_w) December 24, 2017
A child ripped up their allowance because he wasn’t happy with the amount. His mom walked out of her room and saw this. What would you do if this was your child’s behavior? pic.twitter.com/ioHvZk0K3r— Adam Carriker (@AdamCarriker94) May 14, 2018
While my sis brags at Thanksgiving about getting her PHD in quantitative microbiology I'm gonna be thinkin about this time we took a bath together. I was 2, she was 5. I pooped in the tub & she played with it because she thought it was brown playdoh. Not so smart then were ya lol— Katrina Dahlgren (@trinadahlgren) November 14, 2017
Almost 2yr old for sale. Been crying for 10 mins cuz he cant get in the oven with the cornbread. Entertaining all offers.— Cocoa Mamaiana (@SeauxCocoa) May 30, 2018
My son keeps grabbing fists of air and screaming ‘mine’. My daughter is crying saying Tj is stealing my air....they are in my bedroom, on a Saturday morning....😪😪😪— Nobuntu Ndlovu (@Knowbuntu) July 7, 2018
Madison’s eaten 3/4 of a chicken and cheese quesadilla. The last 1/4 she realizes it has chicken and cheese and isn’t a pancake. She flies into a fit of crying and screaming that I lied and broke her little baby heart.— l'appel du vide (@kanm03) August 30, 2018
I literally never fucking said it was a pancake but go off
I bought my son a book about bats and halfway through it he shouted out, “WHAT??? BATS ARE REAL?!?!” All this time he thought they were made up for Halloween like ghosts and witches— Ally (@TragicAllyHere) August 16, 2018
Yesterday in the park I saw a toddler screaming “BAD DOG” at a goose & I can’t stop thinking about it— Sophie Mackintosh (@fairfairisles) May 23, 2018
just seen a little girl confidently walk up to a bath bomb in lush and take a bite out of it, kids are class— rachel (@RachBlackburn_) August 14, 2018
Oh good. My son put my wireless headphones in a plastic container of water to keep them safe. good good good good good good good good good good great fine how wonderful— Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) August 31, 2018
my niece asked me one day why i always wear the same tattoos like LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 💀— ⚡️ (@htxraull) September 29, 2018
My 5 year old son just asked “what if we put a slice of turkey in the DVD player and it played a movie about the turkey’s whole life” and none of the parenting books I’ve read have prepared me for this question.— Octopus/Caveman (@OctopusCaveman) August 26, 2018
Kindergartner makes 911 call after dad drives through red light https://t.co/t0ed3g4mwA pic.twitter.com/qNj79MbRsr— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 2, 2016
Sometimes its just one of those days! #seriously #poorkid #whatanightmare #lollypopsareevil
Atlantis Dolphin Bay Instructor: "Gently kiss the dolphin"— h (@gothamsbatman) July 28, 2016
My nephew: pic.twitter.com/KIbnWicb8e
This kid asked me for some skittles but I had just finished them so he stared at me like this the entire flight pic.twitter.com/Doavgl6ZX1— huss 🤝 (@CallMeHuss) September 3, 2015
LMAO MY BABY SISTERS BAG pic.twitter.com/5i9qA8E3gq— ☄️ (@LUVlnTheSky) January 29, 2016
LMFAOOOOOOOOO I just walked in on my son eating wings in the bathtub 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jG6qHFizWS— mum (@TheMilfGod) June 10, 2016
#FathersDay— joe heenan (@joeheenan) June 19, 2016
The kids have made me breakfast. pic.twitter.com/g1T33SzXhS
My sister is quite the speller pic.twitter.com/HBgX4SPJjX— Jessie (@Jessie_Gaudard) February 7, 2016
Two self inflating whoopee cushions taped to the bottom of his shoes. Fart shoes. #MyKidIsWeird pic.twitter.com/YV9mvogAsx— Angela Benam (@benam_angela) April 4, 2016
7yr old: Wait! Do animals make babies the same way people do??— kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) November 28, 2015
Me: Yes.
7yr old, mutters: Oh my god.
My son got mad at me yesterday and opened all the bananas in the house. What type of passive aggressive monster... pic.twitter.com/4p2Ucqh9NF— Victor Pope Jr (@VictorPopeJr) March 9, 2016
My cousin just posted this picture of his son. Look how excited and proud he is of where he put all the carrots. I'm cracking up pic.twitter.com/fVETR5FXZU— $HMADI (@madddiiison) December 3, 2016
My kid: Do sharks have ears? Where are their ears?— Ally (@TragicAllyHere) August 30, 2016
Me: Hmm, I don't know? Why?
My kid: (shrugs)
Later I find: pic.twitter.com/KGRKKtc73d
Wait, stop! #nevermind #toolate #pottytraining #parentingfail #dadfail #donttellmom
Quote by my daughter: "Mommy! Did you buy our milk at Best Buy???"#Hilarious #FunnyThingsKidsSay pic.twitter.com/ODukEPfrl7— Danielle Herzog (@martinisandmini) November 7, 2016
my little sister got a barbie dream house N HER ASIAN ASS MAKES ALL THE BARBIES TAKE OFF THEIR SHOES BEFORE ENTERING pic.twitter.com/vBMWXaRSyC— ivy (@ivaayz) February 12, 2017
Me: "Why are these Legos all over the floor?!"— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) January 21, 2017
5: "To keep everyone else away; it's my computer turn."
BRILLIANT. pic.twitter.com/d198v0U8FX
#ThingsKidsSay pic.twitter.com/vx6JPwFxaQ— Coller Industries Incorporated (@nametaginc) September 1, 2016
I asked the kids not to eat all of the strawberries...hey, at least they listen! #nomnomnom #iwantedsome #ohwell pic.twitter.com/7aIMs0aEBq— Kelly Croasmun (@KCroasmun) August 2, 2015