40 of the funniest tweets from parents in 2020.

It's an understatement to say that 2020 has been a weird and stressful year for everyone. Quarantining for months on end and moving life online is a struggle for us all, but those stuck inside with their kids experience a specific level of claustrophobia and exhaustion.

Luckily, a lot of parents have found humor in the long hours with their children, and Twitter has been full of jokes and anecdotes specific to the experience of parenting in 2020.

So if you need a laugh or momentary distraction from your life, here are a handful of the funniest parenting tweets from 2020 (so far, there's still time).

1.

I told my daughter to grab her mask so we can go to the store. This was the mask she grabbed. pic.twitter.com/JQdRZltCSv — Maintaining ✨ (@SunsetSoFresh) November 22, 2020

2.