40 girls ask their brothers 'how do I look' and get roasted in response.

Brothers are the worst. Anyone unfortunate enough to have a brother knows they were placed on this earth to roast you and embarrass you in front of your friends, and for the most part, they deliver without fail.

If God is real, (s)he placed brothers on this earth as an endless humbling reminder that we aren't all that, and at the end of the day it's probably healthy to have the perspective check. Unfortunately, the humbling roasts don't work on everyone, Charlie Sheen has two brothers and is still a sentient piece of misogynist debris with the confidence levels of a sultan.

But the rest of us have taken some tumbles after a well-placed brother diss. In fact, the Twitter user @syrianting prompted a whole thread of girls getting roasted by their brothers.

"If you ever wanna be humbled, ask your brother how you look," she wrote.

Soon after, young women posted screenshots of their brothers' responses to unsolicited selfies, and these 40 tweets pretty much sum up the nature of brother/sister relationships. A few of the brothers are sweet, but most of them go in.