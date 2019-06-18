40 memes that will only be funny if you're watching 'Big Little Lies.'

To know the HBO drama Big Little Lies, is to love the HBO drama Big Little Lies. In the first season we were blessed with countless shots of Shailene Woodley mysteriously gazing off into the abyss while Reese Witherspoon dished the hottest Monterey gossip. We were blessed with Laura Dern's pitch perfect performance as the neurotic career woman heaven-bent on making sure her daughter has the best life, while Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skaarsgard gave us a sobering picture of the complex realities of domestic violence.

Through it all there's been Zoe Kravitz serving up the ultimate yoga loving California free spirit who routinely hides her true feelings, and Adam Scott as the snarky and refreshingly loyal husband to Witherspoon. This isn't even scratching the surface of all the pathos-ridden and precocious children, the iconic therapist who helps Kidman, and the handsome man at the cafe always serving up artisan muffins.

Needless to say, the first season of Big Little Lies was jam packed with characters to fall in love with and simultaneously scream at, and it all ended with a huge cathartic finale. But now, the gang is back for a second season and the show-runners have cranked up the emotional drama by casting Kidman's mother-in-law as Meryl Streep and giving us a visit from Kravitz's screen mom Crystal Fox!

The internet has been collectively losing its mind over the first two episodes of season 2, and these are just a handful of the best jokes.

