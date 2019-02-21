40 parenting tweets from celebrities that prove money can't buy you peace.

Here's the thing, even filthy rich celebrity parents still have to deal with the tyranny of growing children. No amount of couture toys, Ivy league educated nannies, or professional family photo shoots can change the fact that children are out for their parent's blood.

Even when kids are loving and well-behaved and don't secretly desire to make their parent's bones into a couch frame, they still demand a boatload of patience. Patience, like all virtues, cannot be paid for or padded down by money. So, when it comes to the struggle of parenting, celebrities are in a similar emotional boat to everyone else.

Obviously, once more, money and privilege are HUGE factors in the parenting process. Still, these 40 tweets from celebrity parents are relatable to pretty much anyone who has raised a small human.

1.

My three year old decided to start "our" day at 530AM, and if a child-friendly version existed, I would have definitely tranq-darted her. — dax shepard (@daxshepard) September 27, 2018

2.