45 celeb look-a-likes who creepily also share last names but aren't related. Allegedly.

When we think of celebrity doppelgangers, it's normally in reference to non-famous people who share similar faces with movie stars. The whole concept is that somebody going about their business at the grocery store is suddenly (and often) confronted by strangers who briefly mistake them for Fabio, or Jennifer Garner, or whichever celebrity the shoe fits.

However, this isn't the only genre of celebrity doppelganger! There are also celebrities who look like each other, and celebrities who share last names and are constantly assumed to be relatives.

In honor of all the celebrities who share last names and could have been related in another life, the Twitter user Balderdash started a thread of "celebrity family doppelgangers" and it's a delightful trip.

I'm calling this genre 'Famous people who weren't but could have been related.'



Aubrey & Peter Beardsley — Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) May 8, 2019

Since I personally believe this is a simultaneously lovely and weird rabbit hole to fall down, I have compiled 45 of the famous family members who never were - or maybe, just maybe, are secretly distant relatives.