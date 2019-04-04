45 people savagely roast babies in hilarious viral thread. No good freeloaders.

We may be tricked into thinking that adults call the shots, but anyone whose ever been stuck on a plane knows firsthand that babies run the world. Babies, with their tiny squishy bodies and wild incompetence have the ability to make or break a scene with a swiftness few grown people can achieve only using their mouth.
Their screams are more powerful than the most complex sound systems, and their tiny fingers routinely fascinate more people than a well-spun M. Night Shamalayan plot. So, honestly, it's high time these tiny powerhouses were taken down a notch by some good old fashioned roasting.
In a hilarious yet wholesome viral thread, the Twitter user Charlily asked her followers to join in a roast of newborns, and people came in hot with the baby burns.
While the baby disses are still pumping out at an alarming rate, here are 45 tweets that truly put the tiny overlords in their place.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
32.
33.
34.
35.
36.
37.
38.
39.
40.
41.
42.
43.
44.
45.