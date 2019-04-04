45 people savagely roast babies in hilarious viral thread. No good freeloaders.

We may be tricked into thinking that adults call the shots, but anyone whose ever been stuck on a plane knows firsthand that babies run the world. Babies, with their tiny squishy bodies and wild incompetence have the ability to make or break a scene with a swiftness few grown people can achieve only using their mouth.

Their screams are more powerful than the most complex sound systems, and their tiny fingers routinely fascinate more people than a well-spun M. Night Shamalayan plot. So, honestly, it's high time these tiny powerhouses were taken down a notch by some good old fashioned roasting.

In a hilarious yet wholesome viral thread, the Twitter user Charlily asked her followers to join in a roast of newborns, and people came in hot with the baby burns.

Let’s slander newborns. I don’t like their lil swoop hairdos. — Charlily 💕🍭 (@charlee_buns) March 23, 2019

While the baby disses are still pumping out at an alarming rate, here are 45 tweets that truly put the tiny overlords in their place.