45 pictures of people before and after kids that will make you want to take a nap.

Parenting is not for the faint of heart. No amount of babysitting experience or weekends with a niece or nephew can truly prepare someone for the task of raising a tiny human being.

Even the most mild-mannered children will demand a lot of energy, which means being a parent will inevitably involve a lot of sleep-deprived, exhausted days. In many cases, it's hard to truly appreciate the freedom of being childless until it's too late.

Since pictures tell a thousand words, the Instagram account Got Toddlered tells thousands of words about how parenting changes your life. The account was launched to show the humorous juxtapositions between life before and after babies, and it's painfully real to the thousands of followers.

Since the posts truly speak for themselves, I have gathered 45 before and after pictures of parents to make you feel infinitely less alone with your screaming child.