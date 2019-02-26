45 women in male-dominated jobs share the craziest sh*t they’ve dealt with at work.

Navigating a male dominated industry as a woman can be a practice in patience, deep breathing, and whispering all the reasons going to jail for homicide isn't worth it.

Obviously there are tremendous upsides, being one of the only women at work oftentimes means you are breaking barriers and setting a course for future female employees. This speaks volumes to your persistence and competence, and makes a ripple effect for other women in the long term.

But still, even the most progressive male dominated work places are embedded with sexism, and there's almost always one guy who is decades behind in his views on women. Inevitably, most women working primarily with men have at least one anecdote about a ridiculous comment or situation that should not have occurred.