45 women in male-dominated jobs share the craziest sh*t they’ve dealt with at work.

Navigating a male dominated industry as a woman can be a practice in patience, deep breathing, and whispering all the reasons going to jail for homicide isn't worth it.
Obviously there are tremendous upsides, being one of the only women at work oftentimes means you are breaking barriers and setting a course for future female employees. This speaks volumes to your persistence and competence, and makes a ripple effect for other women in the long term.
But still, even the most progressive male dominated work places are embedded with sexism, and there's almost always one guy who is decades behind in his views on women. Inevitably, most women working primarily with men have at least one anecdote about a ridiculous comment or situation that should not have occurred.
So, in order to garner a bit of catharsis from the endless abyss of sexism, Twitter user Gaychel kicked off a thread for women to share their worst anecdotes in the workplace.
alright ladies, what's ur worst story about working in a male-dominated industry?— gaychel (@lameravioli) February 21, 2019
mine is probably when a subcontractor told me he wished my safety vest was shorter so he could see my butt and then grabbed my hand looking for a wedding ring
She got the ball rolling with a few of her own stories, and from there, the floodgates swiftly opened.
other worthy contenders:— gaychel (@lameravioli) February 21, 2019
- my company won a job for a black church + the project team started joking about having to make the balconies structurally sound enough to hold the "African Americans jumping around praising da Lord"
other worthy contenders pt 2:— gaychel (@lameravioli) February 21, 2019
- my company won a job for a LGBT health center + the project team started groaning about having to "watch what they say on site now" + then launched into a rant about how anyone who wants to chop their man parts off deserves to go to the looney bin
The thread is still very much alive and open if you want to get some of your personal experiences off your chest, there is catharsis in numbers. In the meantime, here 45 women's experiences in male dominated industries.
1.
I have so many from construction, but here’s 1: happened to my (female) coworker on the site we’re working. Operator gets out of his equipment, drops his pants, and waves his dick around making a “suck it” hand motion as she is going by. A classique— hannnah (@hannzible) February 21, 2019
2.
i got told by my male boss that i couldn’t train to be a manager, because no one would take me seriously. i asked why he thought that, and he said it was because i was too pretty. 😐— andi (@AndiAllOver) February 21, 2019
thanks cool good to know
3.
I was a manager for a year at a local restaurant. One time a guy came in to fix our stove. When he was done he gave his paperwork to a guy we hired THAT DAY and asked him to sign it, then told me the stove was ready for me to cook on it again.— sarah✨ (@sarah_burson) February 21, 2019
4.
One of mine is one day where I introduced myself to a guy in the break room and I told him my job and he goes “a female mechanical engineer? What’s next?!?” then later asked me who I knew to get the job— Mary Smith (@marysmith687) February 21, 2019
5.
one summer i was interning for a major tech company, i was the only girl on the entire team. one of my coworkers incessantly messaged me and on my birthday, got me two $100 gift cards to red lobster (?????) then when he found out i had a boyfriend, he asked me to give them back— 𝕞𝕔𝕓𝕦𝕥𝕥 (@emilymccutie) February 21, 2019
6.
i wore a Ravenclaw cardigan (with a turtleneck and jeans) and was told i looked like a sexy Hogwarts schoolgirl 😶— ⋆𝖏𝖊𝖘𝖘𝖎 𝖗𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖎𝖙☽ (@bubblegumgxthic) February 21, 2019
7.
oh yea and that time i got fired because my manager had a crush on me and i wouldn’t sleep with him lol 🙃— ⋆𝖏𝖊𝖘𝖘𝖎 𝖗𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖎𝖙☽ (@bubblegumgxthic) February 21, 2019
8.
I had a teenage patient with a broken shoulder (I know the pain bec I’ve had 4 and still managed to do my hair/makeup/drive/look fabulous in a sling for 8 weeks). Kid asked me rub lotion on his dick. Told him I’d get the male nurse to do that, he quickly changed his mind 🙃— Kate Hill (@k8er95) February 22, 2019
9.
worked in a hardware store for a hot minute & it was the worst— bella, like from twilight? (@not__bella) February 21, 2019
Once this dude came in & I asked if there was anything I could help w/ he said “thanks sweetheart but I’m gonna ask one of the smart guys”. I ended up having the answer to his question. He got pissed and stormed out
10.
3 male foremen in a row wouldn't let me demo concrete because I "could get hurt doing men's work." One finally let me try and when I paused and turned around LITERALLY the entire job had stopped work to watch and one guy was fucking filming— j (@thejaceyedpeas) February 21, 2019
11.
Told me if I wasn't working above him he would do something below me.— Kat (@katmarshian) February 21, 2019
12.
A PASTOR came into the coffee shop I work in saw me wearing leggings and started complaining to my male coworker that it forces him to have unpure thoughts, so my coworker asked if he wanted to file a report and he said yeah but little did he know Im the manager— Crisptuna (@_Christina_4_) February 22, 2019
13.
working in a gym in general is demonic but once in the middle of my workout i was on a bench doing a tricep exercise and the guy spotting me stared down at me and said “i know you’re not into men but in this position you look so fucking hot”— sir, that is my emotional support strap (@shadymandias) February 21, 2019
14.
Wore a skirt (with tights, in accordance with dress code) to a restaurant job and manager told me I couldn’t wear it because it was creating an unsafe working environment for the male kitchen staff— Amy Winemouth (@diva_prentiss) February 21, 2019
15.
I have two from working in the auto industry . 1. The time the local body shop guy asked me to go out for a drink and when i told him i was 17 he offered to take me out for a soda pop instead— elora (@elorathewitch) February 22, 2019
and 2. The time a customer refused to speak to me (the receptionist) and specifically demanded to speak to a man. He wanted to schedule an appointment.— elora (@elorathewitch) February 22, 2019
16.
We literally have a list of men who women cannot be in an office or elevator alone with because they will, without fail, corner you & touch you inappropriately. It’s called a “Noah’s Ark” list, because you have to go two-by-two into those offices.— Darth Pulitzer (@DarthPulitzer) February 22, 2019
17.
asked a faculty candidate for the Biology dept what impact they wanted their research to have & they crudely replied, “did you get that off twitter?” & all the men laughed— Page (@pageturner_) February 22, 2019
18.
Got an internship with a classmate (at that time) who sexually harassed me, told the company I didn’t want to be near him, they promoted him and I got fired.— cergio gordis (@aridapic) February 21, 2019
19.
Working in aviation it's constantly assumed I'm a flight attendant. I have a B.S. in Aeronautics, my pilots license, my aircraft dispatch license, trained as an air traffic controller, and yet every time I tell someone I work in aviation they say "oh, you're a flight attendant".— Emilie Ann (@supered_10) February 24, 2019
20.
It was first day of semester and I was a bit lost so I asked a guy for directions. He instantly said, “this is the engineering bldg.” I responded that I knew that bec I saw the huge-ass sign in front the bldg.— P A T R I C I A D. (@patdboss) February 24, 2019
21.
We have a project with an LGBT health center and the owner required that a % of subcontractors have to be lgbt owned and a project manager said “well now I have to watch what I say on site” like wtffffff— lmaonade (@_Manasi_) February 21, 2019
22.
I'm the publicist for a comic book company and a blogger called my office to ask for a review copy of a book. When I answered the phone he said, "Not you sweetheart, I called to talk to your boss Mr. MY LAST NAME." I've been working in comics for 16 years.— Jacq Cohen (@Jacq_Cohen) February 25, 2019
23.
I worked at a movie theater and smoked cigarettes at the time and my manager (a 30 year old man, I was probably 22) made a joke about how I like to “put things in my mouth and suck”— sad succubus (@MDDNgirl) February 22, 2019
24.
Brought up a simple solution during a team meeting and the lead looked at me with dead eyes and said “hmm.” At the end of the meeting during recap, my apparently now “really good” idea was credited to a man on the team, and he was told to run with it.— call me bishmael 🐳 (@kaitiincolumbus) February 22, 2019
25.
I visited my office where Id been a CPA for a year with my baby while I was on mat leave A partner asked whose baby it was “Mine” I replied “No, I mean who is the father?” He asked “My husband” I said “Yes but who is the cpa?” Some1 had to explain that I was both a mom & a CPA— Jo Cole (@jojocogro) February 23, 2019
26.
I was a crew chief responsible for set up and tear down of a three tent two trailer event. One time we hired an outside crew to assist and when they arrived a man asked me where the crew chief was and I told him it was me. He said, “no little lady, who is in charge here”— Alex Givens (@AlexxGivens) February 22, 2019
He insisted I go get my male boss. I grabbed my FEMALE boss and we proceeded to let them assemble the tent wrong for nearly two hours because they refused to listen to us 🙃 I literally toured the country setting up and tearing down this project.— Alex Givens (@AlexxGivens) February 22, 2019
27.
An an athletic trainer I constantly get cornered by dads telling me about their groin injuries in the past. Coaches specifically walk past me to talk to my male coworkers or INTERNS. I get asked for “rub downs”.— Kelsy Ⓥ (@kelsydwm) February 22, 2019
28.
Manufacturing industry, job was included on a 10 person management team and I became the third woman on the team. One of the men told me they were hoping a male would be hired because there was already “too many vaginas” on the team.— Fiona (@m_and_i_stuff) February 24, 2019
29.
I worked in a suit store and I asked a man if he needed any help and he looked at me, then looked at my male manager and said “what is she doing here?” And refused to even acknowledge me the rest of the time— tatertot (@taterbaterbug) February 22, 2019
30.
I’ve been fortunate enough to work for a company that has done nothing but support me but as a female in the construction field I’ve seen my fair share. The one that still gets me is I was grabbing lunch at a place on my job site and an older guy asked me to show him ...— Rachel Wolfson (@RaychullW) February 23, 2019
... where something was because he assumed I was the waitress. Even though I was sitting and *literally* eating a meal at a table. I told him I wasn’t the waitress and he asked what I was doing and I said I was taking lunch from my job as A project manager...— Rachel Wolfson (@RaychullW) February 23, 2019
... and he like, couldn’t wrap his mind around the fact that a young female could build houses. I’m even wearing a shirt with my company’s logo on it. The ignorance still pisses me off. And he didn’t even think to apologize for his mistake. 🙄— Rachel Wolfson (@RaychullW) February 23, 2019
31.
we were having a conversation about education and teachers (the field i was studying to go into and am now in) and my boss looked at me and said he genuinely believed teachers were not intelligent or talented because “those who can, do. those who cannot, teach”— scorpio hell woman (@errrhannah) February 24, 2019
32.
Not even a male dominated industry. I’m literally a CSR and my male coworker made a mistake on an account that later caused me to do something incorrectly and used it as a “learning opportunity” for me to learn to identify other people’s mistakes????— The Worlds Angriest Boy In The World Falcone (@erma_striker) February 24, 2019
33.
I work in a hardware store and a guy called in asking for the key department. We’re remodeling and it’s pretty loud inside the store so I asked for clarification on what department. He promptly started to explain to me what a key was, and how it was used.— megan (@meganpoolee) February 24, 2019
34.
In a meeting at a gaming startup. My Mgr was talking about how we were going to be so successful, everyone is going to want to “suck our d!&$s” singles me out as the only women and says, “we’ll get you an apparatus.”— jake_jortles🐆 (@QuinnMarie_) February 23, 2019
35.
My CEO repeatedly rejecting my character designs for being too ‘feminine,’ yet becoming confused during the development process and yelling at me for the designs of our direct competitors (the ones he told me to emulate) for the same reason.— KateburgessArt (@KateburgessA) February 23, 2019
36.
Talking to a senior academic as a cub reporter. The man answered every question asked by me for my male colleague sitting next to me. Looked at me only when he had no choice cuz I was the only one speaking in the room. This somehow stands out among all the everyday casual sexism.— Jagruti Verma (@JagrutiVerma) February 23, 2019
37.
Didn't happen to me but one time at a conference, my coworker/good friend got asked by the older crowd who's she married to in the company. I guess it's impossible for a young woman to work in IT and any nearby woman must be a wife that came with her husband.— Jay Chum-Li (@DaChumLee) February 23, 2019
38.
a chef at the restaurant i worked at wouldn’t stop fully grabbing my & my coworker’s butts on shift and saying “oops”. even after we reported it nothing was happening so we sprayed his herb garden with 409 cleaner so all of his herbs died and he couldn’t figure out why— brigit (@hellobrigit) February 22, 2019
39.
I worked at a grocery store as a stocker when I was 17. I was bent down stocking a bottom shelf and my older male boss (60s) told me to “think of him while I’m down there”— bails (@baileyfacee) February 21, 2019
40.
I worked in a craft beer shop for 3 years and constantly had older men come in and ask if there was a male employee they could speak with "because i probably only drank that girly shit" little did he know i was the Asst. GM, and i ran the shop.— Willow Adams (@whereswillow13) February 24, 2019
41.
after I landed my current job in a leadership rotational program a guy in my class (who had interned with me at the company the previous summer) told all our mutual friends that the reason I got it instead of him was bc they were looking for a ~diversity hire~— Kat (@KitKatCooley) February 22, 2019
42.
I was a judge on a 4x4 shootout. No one could tell me what kind of suspension one car had, so I got in under it.— Anzet du Plessis (@Zetsaid) February 25, 2019
Another judge shouted "Girlie, what do you see under there that you could POSSIBLY understand?"
15min later I overtook him on a dirt corner at 160km/h.
43.
I was on set doing design work; I got asked if I needed help while holding a knife. “I feel like I need to stay close when I see a girl with a knife.”— allie.snow (@alliesaurousREX) February 23, 2019
44.
Not even a male dominated industry but most male customers like to "correct" a lot of things I say or explain something(i said) back to me "in depth". A guy younger than me used to work the same job and had a lot to "educate" me on even though he was fired from this position.— 🌲ηєѕѕ🌲 (@AngelfoodGayke) February 22, 2019
45.
Men very confidently assuring me that they had grown up catching “puff adders” (venomous African snake) in Connecticut. I proposed a logical ID for the snakes (Eastern hognose) but they completely disagreed even though I was the guest presenter at the college biology conference.— unapologetic (@sarasinorum) February 22, 2019