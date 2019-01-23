47 'Fyre' documentary tweets that sum up how insane the scandal was.

If you haven't watched either of the Fyre Festival documentaries, you need to move your booty over to Hulu or Netflix and get on it ASAP.
You'll quickly find yourself blessed by the rich narrative of fraud committed by entrepreneur wunderkind Billy Mcfarland, the innately dangerous power wielded by Instagram models lounging on a beach, and Ja Rule yelling motivational drivel into the abyss while everything falls apart at the seams.
Both documentaries provide truly delicious and disorienting schadenfreude via the the implosion of a luxury tropical music festival geared towards influencers and rich kids. But also, the documentaries equally show a tale of injustice for all of the exploited workers caught in the crossfire of the failed festival.
In true Twitter fashion, people online have been chronicling their experiences and reactions to all the behind-the-scenes juice, and this true story of greed, deception and social media clout has brought on the full range of human thought.
me @ the duped fyre festival guests vs me @ the overworked employees pic.twitter.com/fkpS2sElSo— hattie (@hattiesoykan) January 19, 2019
watched the fyre festival documentary and wasn't disappointed pic.twitter.com/uOZ1o4tyX9— lawrence (@lawrencelasagna) January 20, 2019
Brexit politicians but all the quotes are just quotes from Ja Rule in the fyre fest documentary pic.twitter.com/eB0SysiOSl— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) January 21, 2019
FYRE FEST DOCUMENTARY VERDICTS:— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 22, 2019
Hulu: better at chronicling Billy’s crimes
Netflix: better at capturing the schadenfreude/sense of impending doom/lord of the flies anarchy
Be funny if there was a guy who attended Fyre Fest and actually thought it was dope.— Fahim Anwar (@fahimanwar) January 22, 2019
Love how the takeaway from both Fyre Fest docs is that Billy McFarland was deemed a visionary for figuring out that millennials want to fuck supermodels.— Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) January 20, 2019
Watched the Fyre Fest doc and it's amazing that this dude is gonna face more consequences than Wall Street CEOs did after tanking the economy in 2008.— Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) January 22, 2019
I just watched the Netflix Fyre Fest doc. What a mess. The only person who settled her debts that weren’t even her debts was the black woman, Maryann Rolle.— roxane gay (@rgay) January 22, 2019
Just finished the Fyre Fest documentary and I want to bring up Josh (random guy) again. pic.twitter.com/yExRm4dsR5— Antwon (@AntwonGelato) January 19, 2019
Before you start feeling bad for attendees of Fyre Fest please keep in mind that every single one of those people were willing to pay actual money to see a Ja Rule concert in 2017.— Gnome Chompsky (@ChompskyGnome) January 15, 2019
I need like 10 more Fyre Fest documentaries. Two is just not enough. pic.twitter.com/K8yG2XDuyJ— Brett Michael (@thecajunboy) January 19, 2019
the fyre fest doc on hulu is very good and this bit about influencers especially touched my heart pic.twitter.com/BXN6UdjV2y— mason (@mason_deruloo) January 14, 2019
the evian water thing in the fyre fest doc on netflix is insane pic.twitter.com/fgdVuQSp70— Aminatou Sow (@aminatou) January 19, 2019
Andy from that Fyre Fest documentary is the only man I trust pic.twitter.com/ignrZMsYw3— kieren 👁 (@princemidxs) January 21, 2019
every dude in the fyre fest doc is so uniquely bad it’s amazing and even better than they’re still out here on success mindset twitter pic.twitter.com/jJswz47l0b— josiah hughes 🐇 (@josiahhughes) January 19, 2019
1/6 Just finished watching #FyreFestivalNetflix and am just as horrified, and disgusted, as many you. Of all the things that upset me, one stuck out as matching the psychopathy of Billy Mcfarland himself.— AmItheonlyone (@emItheonlyone) January 20, 2019
Justin Liao.
It's easy to laugh at the chaos of #FyreFest when we're in pic.twitter.com/in2jcTX1ec
“who are these *influencers*? what is this world? are you sure we are millennials? i’m so glad we don’t have to spend a lot of money to feel like we’re having a good time.”— zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) January 22, 2019
—paul, having an existential crisis watching the fyre fest doc
Oh my god, all these Fyre Fest talking heads bending over backwards to create some grand narrative, honey just SAY “cocaine”— George Civeris (@georgeciveris) January 21, 2019
Who’s the bigger jerk: the jerk who throws a garbage music festival or the jerk who attends the garbage music festival & admits to slashing other people’s tents & urinating on makeshift accommodations because he & his friends don’t want “neighbors?” #fyrefest #fyre #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/sAf0dymITX— g.e.o.f.f.johnston (@thegeoff) January 18, 2019
Me watching the Fyre Fest docs pic.twitter.com/CvpLwyYJWC— George Civeris (@georgeciveris) January 21, 2019
Soooo there a scene in the new Netflix documentary on Fyre Fest where Billy McFarland is out on bail planning his next scam ("NYC VIP Access") and he's hanging out in his penthouse hotel room with Chuck Schumer's press secretary pic.twitter.com/7DuiFAS7RE— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 19, 2019
in both fyre fest docs the hundreds of bahamians used for FREE LABOR were treated as a footnote 🤮🤮🤮— rawiya kameir (@rawiya) January 20, 2019
Me watching the Netflix Fyre Festival documentary pic.twitter.com/20eTfbVuT0— anthony (@itmeanthonyb) January 20, 2019
the two fyre docs are actually great companion pieces; in the Hulu one you get a smart overview of millennial scam culture, in the Netflix one you hear about how Billy asked one of his investors to suck a customs officer’s dick for Evian water— rachel syme (@rachsyme) January 19, 2019
The two #FyreFest docs had me looking back at my inbox and... 👀 #magnises pic.twitter.com/Gr59esaRib— santagati. (@santagati) January 19, 2019
Having watched both Fyre fest docs, man but did they fuck over the people of the Bahamas without a second glance. Hundreds of day laborers, who sweated for months, still waiting on their well-deserved earnings. No access to the lawsuits the well-off attendees are pursuing either.— Yussef Cole (@youmeyou) January 19, 2019
watched both fyre fest documentaries and completely unrelated i'd like to announce the first annual afropunk/roots picnic tropical weekend at orchard beach. cabanas available now— Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 20, 2019
Letting Fyre Fest documentaries consume us like... pic.twitter.com/dFM9llQiQS— everett (@Theband_everett) January 21, 2019
lmaaooo omg that poor man was willing to suck a random dick to save fyre fest 😭😭😭— la llorona (@nataliasempai) January 18, 2019
This is fun for anyone watching the Fyre Fest documentary on Hulu - Found a pitch email to @BroBible from 2011 for https://t.co/bBy6SWcyjm, Billy McFarland’s first venture. pic.twitter.com/qLYNw3nKtK— brandon wenerd (@brandonwenerd) January 15, 2019
“It’s so stressful to decide which Fyre doc to watch. I won’t watch more than one.”— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 20, 2019
*30 mins later*
“I could watch infinite Fyre docs until the day I die.”
I think I can now safely say that the Netflix Fyre Festival documentary is “Armageddon” and the Hulu Fyre Festival documentary is “Deep Impact”— Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) January 22, 2019
amazon prime video’s silence on fyre festival is deafening— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 22, 2019
the most shocking part of the #FyreFestival documentary was when they got into a plane with man who taught himself to fly on MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR— Katie 🤠 (@katierestucc16) January 21, 2019
The best part of Netflix's FYRE pic.twitter.com/W4uCX9SV29— Sobat Otan (@aimrod) January 20, 2019
fyre festival really just entertainment 720 irl pic.twitter.com/alPQq8sNvT— Joon Lee (@joonlee) January 20, 2019
I watched the Netflix Fyre Festival documentary and was really struck by the fact that one series of decisions in the Choose Your Own Adventure of life lands you on a conference call with Ja Rule while he screams “IT’S NOT LIKE ANYBODY DIED” at you— JuanPa (@jpbrammer) January 19, 2019
These Fyre docs just keep reminding me how segregated the internet is. I never heard of the festival until it all went wrong. I don't follow Bella Hadid or Kendal Jenner on IG. I have no clue what that part of the internet is even like.— Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) January 20, 2019
editor: how's that story looking?— julia 🤔 alexander (@loudmouthjulia) January 20, 2019
me: https://t.co/Kb22IcuVla
when I go to the book store to buy a dictionary but they sell me a thesaurus https://t.co/54veY5i97V— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 20, 2019
after nearly 2 years of silence, the designer behind Fyre Festival has reactivated the official Twitter account... for the sole purpose of sending tweets to Chrissy Teigen pic.twitter.com/GcSgjNuA4i— Nick Robinson (@Babylonian) January 15, 2019
In charge of the catering for our fyre festival viewing party... pic.twitter.com/EhQBThZcdb— Helen Lawrence (@helenium) January 18, 2019
Instagram created Fyre Festival and Twitter exposed it. We STAN the superior social media. pic.twitter.com/MIs56umY4f— The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) January 22, 2019
Moving to NYC to become an “actor” has been my FYRE fest— Stewart and Chill (@Stewartful) January 23, 2019
There's so much you can do for a 2019 update to We Didn't Start The Fire. Picture it— Jeremy Levick (@jeremylevick) January 22, 2019
"Giuliani, MAGA teens, Fyre fest makin screams, um, (i go completely silent as the karaoke track keeps plays for 2 whole minutes. i suddenly say "The Shutdown"- then dead quiet again)"
First there was Fiji girl now we have Evian guy, the water companies are really coming for the PR #Fyre pic.twitter.com/gCyR1OIC2Y— Noel (@NoelySteven) January 22, 2019
Still not over this guy driving across the island ready to give a customs agent a BJ for Evian water bottles. #FyreFest pic.twitter.com/7i1qUN6cb0— Monica (@m_treeo) January 21, 2019