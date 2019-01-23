47 'Fyre' documentary tweets that sum up how insane the scandal was.

If you haven't watched either of the Fyre Festival documentaries, you need to move your booty over to Hulu or Netflix and get on it ASAP.

You'll quickly find yourself blessed by the rich narrative of fraud committed by entrepreneur wunderkind Billy Mcfarland, the innately dangerous power wielded by Instagram models lounging on a beach, and Ja Rule yelling motivational drivel into the abyss while everything falls apart at the seams.

Both documentaries provide truly delicious and disorienting schadenfreude via the the implosion of a luxury tropical music festival geared towards influencers and rich kids. But also, the documentaries equally show a tale of injustice for all of the exploited workers caught in the crossfire of the failed festival.

In true Twitter fashion, people online have been chronicling their experiences and reactions to all the behind-the-scenes juice, and this true story of greed, deception and social media clout has brought on the full range of human thought.