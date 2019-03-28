5 Math problems a 5th grader can solve but you probably can't, dummy.

Advertising

If you're anything like me, there's nothing you've related to more than that very sexist Teen Talk Barbie doll that would say "math class is tough!" The only math I'm truly invested in is the number of shots I can take without having a hangover, the number of cabs I can take before I can't afford rent or how many days I can push my daily contact lenses before I'll go blind. After high school math (where I cried most days), I forgot everything I learned except basic multiplication and geometric proofs. However, who can resist the urge of a tricky internet challenge? Let's dive in, shall we? 1. Someecards Are you struggling? Is your head in pain? Are you wondering how 5+2 could be 12 when it's obviously 7 and you stopped work to solve this and now you're crying at your desk? Breathe. The solution is to multiply and then add the first number. So while 4 + 1 is 5, it's also 5 because 4 x 1 + 1 = 5. 5 x 2 = 10 + 2 = 12. 6 x 3 = 18 + 3 = 21. Answer = 45. Because 5 x 8 = 40 + 5 = 45. If you got it, good for you! Tell your friends!

2. The Things Imagine you're on a game show. Woo! The host asks you to choose one of three doors. Behind one door is a million bucks, and behind the other two doors is nothing, zilch. Let's say you pick door number one, and since the host knows which door the money is behind, they decide to open another door. The host opens door number two, and shows that there's nothing behind it. Then, the host gives you a new option; you can stick with your original choice or you can switch doors. So here's the question: do you stick with your original choice? Or do you change your mind?

It might seem you have a 50/50 chance of winning the million bucks because there are only two doors left, but that's actually false! You should always switch doors. At first, you had a 1 in 3 chance of picking the money door, which means you had a 2 in 3 chance of picking a door with no money behind it. So when the host shows an empty door and eliminates one wrong choice, the chances that the car is behind that last door are 2/3, which is twice as great as the odds of picking the right door on your first guess. By switching, you are betting on the 2 in 3 chance you picked the wrong door the first time. And that's why they say knowledge is power!

3. "A bat and ball cost one dollar and ten cents. The bat costs one dollar more than the ball. How much does the ball cost?" Are you thinking it's obviously ten cents? Wrong! It's actually five cents. The difference between a dollar and ten cents is 90 cents, not 1 dollar. This means that the only way for the bat to be a dollar more would be if the bat costs $1.05 and the ball costs 5 cents. Pretty cheap baseball store.

4. The Things No cheating on this one, it has to be all mental math! Did you get 5,000? It's ok. We all did. You probably started off great but then tripped up at the end. 4,090 + 10 = 4,100 not 5,000. 5. The Things

Did you get 1? WRONG! This is one of those annoying nerdy "math rules" problems where the other equations are meant to confuse you. Just because there are two other lines doesn't mean those lines are part of the equation. The real problem to solve is the last line: 1 + 1 x 0 + 1 = ?. The answer is two because 1 + 0 + 1 = 2. Yes, we all just got duped by 1 + 1. It's ok, there can only be one Good Will Hunting.

