5 people having a bad Monday.

Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and victims of violence all over the globe. It's a strange time to be snarky, but we hope that this article can be a fun break from the overwhelming awfulness. Here's info on how to donate to the verified charities doing crucial work helping people in Ukraine.

5. Elon Musk, because his refusal to get a background check is raising questions about his background.

The Streisand Effect? Shutterstock

The CEO of Twitter announced that billionaire, emerald mine heir, and perennial poster Elon Musk will not be joining the company's board at all. Musk is Twitter's biggest shareholder, owning 9.2% of the company, and he is responsible for 69% of the websites 69 jokes.