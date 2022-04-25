5 people having a bad Monday.

Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and victims of violence all over the globe. It's a strange time to be snarky, but we hope that this article can be a fun break from the overwhelming awfulness. Here's info on how to donate to the verified charities doing crucial work helping people in Ukraine.

5. Marjorie Taylor Greene, because it sure looks like she committed perjury.

Shutterstock doesn't have any pictures of the congresswoman, so this picture of her ally will have to do. Shutterstock

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a congresswoman who represents Georgia's 14th disctrict in the House of Representatives, and QAnon and antisemitism in the media. Last Friday, Greene testified about her alleged role in the January 6th insurrection for a case seeking to disqualify her from seeking reelection. When asked if she urged then-President Donald Trump to impose martial law to remain in power after losing, she said she did not recall.