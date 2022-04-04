5 people having a bad Monday.

Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and victims of violence all over the globe. It's a strange time to be snarky, but we hope that this article can be a fun break from the overwhelming awfulness. Here's info on how to donate to the verified charities doing crucial work helping people in Ukraine.

5. Will Smith, because he's one of the only men in Hollywood history to face consequences for doing something bad.

The discourse about The Slap is still slappening. Shutterstock

It was the slap that launched a thousand thinkpieces: Last week, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, and the world is still suffering for it. People who aren't Smith have been forced to endure non-stop commentary, and people who are Will Smith are seeing their career in decline.