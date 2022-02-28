5 people having a bad Monday.

Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and victims of violence all over the globe. It's a strange time to be snarky, but we hope that this article can be a fun break from the overwhelming awfulness. Here's info on how to donate to the verified charities doing crucial work helping people in Ukraine.

5. Kim Kardashian, because Kanye West is making divorcing as legally difficult as possible.

It's over, man. Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West a year ago, but he continues to object.

Kardashian has resorted to begging the LA County Superior Court to terminate her marital status and recognize her as legal single, but West (who legally changed his name to Ye in October) keeps holding up the proceedings.