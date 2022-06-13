5 people having a bad Monday.

Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and victims of violence all over the globe. It's a strange time to be snarky, but we hope that this article can be a fun break from the overwhelming awfulness. Here's info on how to donate to the verified charities doing crucial work helping people in Ukraine.

5. Donald Trump, because the January 6th Committee hearings are happening.

Remember the time when, upon losing re-election, then-president Donald Trump lead a violent mob to attack the Capitol building to prevent the election from being certified, and people died?

Last week, nearly 19 million people watched the first hearing from the committee probing the insurrection, which included never-before-seen video of an event where the already-seen video is nothing short of horrifying.