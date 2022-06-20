5 people having a bad Monday.

5. Joe Biden, because he fell of his bike and now it's a meme. President Biden in his usual "Top Gun" cosplay. ShutterstockPresident Joe Biden took a tumble while dismounting off of his bike in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday, in what is already being canonized as a "crazy a** moment in American politics."President Biden falls off his bike. (2022) pic.twitter.com/Pj36k8Yor6— crazy ass moments in american politics (@ampol_moment) June 18, 2022 People on the left and the right embraced the meme fodder of the slapstick-y fall, with professional daddy's boy Donald Trump Jr. calling it a "perfect metaphor for the current state of our country," and leftists calling it a metaphor for Democrats' performance in the upcoming midterm elections.I’m not sure there’s ever been a more perfect metaphor for the current state of our country than Biden falling off his bike while standing still for literally no reason. pic.twitter.com/4ByBOHJdEa— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 18, 2022 Biden's allies in the center were incredibly defensive. The White House put out an official statement, explaining that the 79-year-old president's "foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed."Centrists spun it as an opportunity to dunk on Donald Trump in anticipation of the assumed 2024 rematch.TwitterTwitterTwitterIt's going to be a long two years.4. Donald Trump, because the majority of Americans want to see him prosecuted for his attempted coup. "Just because I said what I said and did what I did doesn't mean I should face consequences for it!" ShutterstockBad news for residents of the Republican echo chamber: not only is JFK Jr. still dead, but Americans are finding the January 6th committee hearings fair and convincing.A new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds: 60% believe the committee is conducting a fair and impartial investigation. Similar numbers, 58%, believe that Trump bears a good or great amount of responsibility for the events of Jan 6 and that he should be charged with a crime. It remains to be seen whether the Americans who don't necessarily want to see him prosecuted want to see him made president again.It's going to be a long two years.3. The Royal Family, because #RoyalFamilyLied was trending around the world yesterday. Bullying is in the eye of the beholder. ShutterstockLast year, three days before Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah was set to air, a story leaked to the UK newspaper The Times reported that Buckingham Palace was opening an investigation into allegations that Meghan "bullied" her aides.Critics saw this as a desperate smear campaign that would produce no evidence, and yesterday, The Times reported that the Palace's findings have been "buried.""The Sunday Times understands Buckingham Palace no longer plans to make any public statement on the inquiry, or even publicly acknowledge the subsequent changes to its HR policies," they wrote.People on Twitter saw this as an admission that the bullsh*t inquiry was in fact bullsh*t, and the hashtag #RoyalFamilyLied proceeded to trend in the UK, US, France, Canada, Ghana, India, South Africa, and Australia.No one has a negative thing to say about meghan from before she got married. She gets married into a family with a history of abuse, backstabbing, manipulation and jealously and she’s all of a sudden an agent of chaos that managed to bully the entire monarchy? #RoyalFamilyLied pic.twitter.com/3KcyBayDoa— Myra (@SussexPrincess) June 19, 2022 the folks at Buckingham Palace would be frothing at the mouth to release the bullying report if there was so much as a single line that cast Meghan in poor light. the fact that they're keeping it buttoned up is proof the #RoyalFamilyLied— Emily Courter — Freelance Writer (@emilyherself) June 19, 2022 The royal family might have their cronies in the UK press but Harry and Meghan have #Sussexsquad And we have yet to find anyone who can come toe to toe with us.Leave Harry and Meghan's names out your mouth or you'll get dragged every 7 business days.#RoyalFamilyLied pic.twitter.com/h4GA8koxaY— Alexis🐘 (MNOSL🏅) (@ArchewellBaby) June 19, 2022 The same people who were brave to tell the media the nicknames that they give her, are now afraid to come out and say that she bully them. The only bullies are see are the ones who give her nicknames and said nasty stuff about her behind her back. #RoyalFamilyLied pic.twitter.com/xSuOnbp5RS— Resilient (@KaindeB) June 20, 2022 The investigation was called a smear campaign by Prince Harry himself, who discussed in the Apple TV+ documentary, The Me You Can't See. “Because of their headlines and that combined effort of the firm and the media to smear her” – Prince Harry #RoyalFamilyLied pic.twitter.com/mIiTdqFjvT— Dani APG 🙏🏾|🐊 (@ArchLiliHazMeg) June 19, 2022 "Before the Oprah interview had aired, because of their headlines and that combined effort of the firm and the media to smear her, I was woken up in the middle of the night to her crying in her pillow because she doesn't want to wake me up because I'm already carrying too much," Harry recounted. "That's heartbreaking."Driving Meghan and Harry out of the family continues to be one of the biggest self-owns in the history of the British Empire.2. This guy who had an emotional Father's Day exchange.TwitterTwitterThanks, Dad.1. The person who got stood up because they didn't send a date confirmation before 11 AM. Not sure how I was supposed to know this requirement from Tinder It's brutal out here.