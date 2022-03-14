5 people having a bad Monday.

Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and victims of violence all over the globe. It's a strange time to be snarky, but we hope that this article can be a fun break from the overwhelming awfulness. Here's info on how to donate to the verified charities doing crucial work helping people in Ukraine.

5. Kanye West, because Pete Davidson is "in bed with his wife."

Are you tired of this yet? Shutterstock

Days after Kim Kardashian nearly started a Marxist revolution, the discourse has returned to being about her relationship with Pete Davidson and her ex-husband's threats of violence against him.

Yesterday, Davidson's friend and writing partner Dave Sirus shared screenshots of texts between Davidson and Kanye, and with the exception of a few little digs, Davidson is clearly the mature adult in this situation.