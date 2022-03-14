5 people having a bad Monday.

Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and victims of violence all over the globe. It's a strange time to be snarky, but we hope that this article can be a fun break from the overwhelming awfulness. Here's info on how to donate to the verified charities doing crucial work helping people in Ukraine.
Days after Kim Kardashian nearly started a Marxist revolution, the discourse has returned to being about her relationship with Pete Davidson and her ex-husband's threats of violence against him.
Yesterday, Davidson's friend and writing partner Dave Sirus shared screenshots of texts between Davidson and Kanye, and with the exception of a few little digs, Davidson is clearly the mature adult in this situation.