5 people having a bad Monday.

5. William and Kate, because their Caribbean tour is being met with protests.

"What does the British Crown have to do with colonialism?" Shutterstock

Prince William and Duchess Kate's Royal Tour of former British colonies (now known as Commonwealth countries) in the Caribbean is sparking an international conversation, but it's likely not a conversation that they want to have.