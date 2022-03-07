5 people having a bad Monday.

Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and victims of violence all over the globe. It's a strange time to be snarky, but we hope that this article can be a fun break from the overwhelming awfulness. Here's info on how to donate to the verified charities doing crucial work helping people in Ukraine.

5. Harvey Weinstein, because he was busted with contraband Milk Duds.

Harvey Weinstein, seen here being escorted from court after pleading not guilty to non-Milk Dud-related crimes. Shutterstock

Hollywood super-predator Harvey Weinstein famously went from Cannes to the can.

The notorious rapist currently resides at the Correctional Treatment Center, the medical unit within the Twin Towers jail in downtown Los Angeles, where he is awaiting trial on 11 charges of rape and sexual assault. This is a west coast reboot of Weinstein's 2020 New York trial, where he was sentenced to 23 years in prison.