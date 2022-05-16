5 people having a bad Monday.

5. Prince William, because he was loudly booed at Wembley Stadium.

On Saturday at the Football Association Cup Final—which is like the Super Bowl for UK football—Prince William was loudly jeered as he shook players' hands on the pitch.

Liverpool triumphed over Chelsea in the game, and people are also crediting Liverpool fans with the boos that humiliated the baldy. Leading Britain's Conversation reports that "the booing of the anthem is thought to be a tradition for Liverpool supporters, which dates as far back as the 1980s," so starting the booing early would be on-brand for them.