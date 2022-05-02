5 people having a bad Monday.

Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and victims of violence all over the globe. It's a strange time to be snarky, but we hope that this article can be a fun break from the overwhelming awfulness. Here's info on how to donate to the verified charities doing crucial work helping people in Ukraine.

5. Olivia Wilde, because she was served custody papers onstage in front of thousands of people.

Last week, as she was presenting her upcoming film Don't Worry, Darling to industry inciders at Cinema Con, Olivia Wilde was passed a manila envelope.

"This for me?" the actress/director is reported to have said. She peeked at the papers, saw that they pertained to her custody agreement with ex Jason Sudeikis, and powered through with her presentation. It was Wilde's most impressive acting performance yet, as her face did not give away the humiliation of being labeled a deadbeat mom in front of the world.