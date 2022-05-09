5 people having a bad Monday.

5. Meghan McCain, because she was publicly humiliated by her father's former adviser.

American politics haven't looked this bleak since the last time American politics looked this bleak. With women's rights under attack and the Democratic simply standing up to protect the rights of Brett Kavanaugh's driveway, it is enraging and depressing.

However, no matter your views on women's healthcare, we can all take a second to revel in the schadenfreude of the comprehensive thread calling Meghan McCain a brat.

Steve Schmidt, an alum of John McCain's 2008 campaign, unleashed a flury of tweets calling the McCain's daughters conduct "the most rotten, entitled, spoiled, cruel, mean and bullying behavior I have ever witnessed."