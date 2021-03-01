5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Prince Charles, because he was subtly criticized by his son Prince Harry and it's only going to get less subtle.

Last night was an exciting one for the people who play the Royal Family on The Crown. The show won Best Drama Series at The Golden Globe Awards, and both Princess Diana and Prince Charles scored statues for their performances.

Meanwhile, the real Royal Family is reeling from the officially liberated Prince Harry's recent interviews, in which he was both charming as hell and honest about how toxic the UK media is.

While having high tea on a double-decker tour bus with James Corden, Prince Harry described his decision to no longer be a "working Royal" as "what any husband and father would do" considering how it was "destroying" his mental health.