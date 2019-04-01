5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Joe Biden, because he was accused of being creepy, and he doesn't know how to apologize. Shutterstock This one goes out to all the bros in the comments who say "what about Joe Biden?" whenever we write about the fact that current President of the United States Donald Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by 23 women, and bragged about his pussy-grabbing habits on tape. Former Vice President who doesn't know how to retire Joe Biden was accused of inappropriate behavior by former Nevada assemblywoman Lucy Flores, who described her encounter with Biden in an essay for The Cut. It happened on the campaign trail in 2014, when Flores was running for lieutenant governor: As I was taking deep breaths and preparing myself to make my case to the crowd, I felt two hands on my shoulders. I froze. “Why is the vice-president of the United States touching me?” I felt him get closer to me from behind. He leaned further in and inhaled my hair. I was mortified. I thought to myself, “I didn’t wash my hair today and the vice-president of the United States is smelling it. And also, what in the actual fuck? Why is the vice-president of the United States smelling my hair?” He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn’t process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked.

Advertising

Biden's team released a statement, saying that the vice president has no recollection of smelling Flores' hair or what shampoo she used, but is certain that Flores didn't give off the impression that she was uncomfortable at all: Two days after he was accused of impropriety, Joe Biden issued a statement saying, “not once - never - did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.” pic.twitter.com/ukP1wz6Fq0 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) March 31, 2019 While the statement is not an apology, it's not as bad as his treatment of Anita Hill's sexual harassment allegations against then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas in 1991. In a comment to The Daily Beast, Flores noted that Biden may not recall the kissing incident because "he is so used to behaving in that way that it is no big deal."

Advertising

A Giphy search for "Joe Biden" shows just how frequent this weird behavior is. Giphy For what it's worth, Stephanie Carter, the women in the above GIF, has called the viral photo "misleadingly extracted from what was a longer moment between close friends." Giphy

Advertising

Advertising

Giphy "Proper punctuation in identification is necessary to delineate explicitly each product or service within a list and to avoid ambiguity," officials stated. Olivia Jade must now reapply, but who knows if she's still pursuing public life after such a public humiliation. She reportedly isn't responding to any of her felon parents' texts. She must have been shocked to have had an application rejected. Maybe next time she'll include $500,000—or proper comma usage.

Advertising

3. Jared Kushner, because a White House whistleblower is blowing the whistle on the security clearance scandal. Getty Son-in-law-in-chief Jared Kushner, the evil twin of Jacob the Bar Mitzvah Boy, hasn't had everything handed to him by his father—sometimes, they're handed to him by his father-in-law. It was reported last month that Papa Trump demanded top-secret security clearances for both Jared and Ivanka Trump, despite concerns of the intelligence community. Now Tricia Newbold, a White House security adviser who has worked under both Republican and Democratic administrations, has told the House Oversight Committee that the Trump administration overruled career officials to give out 25 top-secret security clearances to people who are said to pose risks to national security.

Advertising

Giphy Newbold told the committee that clearance applications had been denied for reasons including "foreign influence, conflicts of interest, concerning personal conduct, financial problems, drug use, and criminal conduct," all of which sound pretty frickin' bad. The Democratic-controlled House committee are now moving to get to the bottom of this scandal, and has announced that they will start authorizing subpoenas on Tuesday. It looks like there's a storm coming.

Advertising

This is quite an ominous shot. Feels apt. https://t.co/0BuqAp16Xa — Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) April 1, 2019 Literally. 2. Benito Mussolini's granddaughter, because she's flipping out at Ace Ventura. Shutterstock Your Pop Pop might be crazy, but was he a fascist dictator allied with Hitler? Alessandra Mussolini, a member of the European Parliament and Axis heiress, is mad at Dumb and Dumber star Jim Carrey for drawing a picture of reviled despot/Grandpa Benito Mussolini's execution.

Advertising

Advertising

The mini Mussolini is now fighting with anybody who dares to say that fascists are bad. Or maybe with some of your family ... — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019 do you want applause? — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019 It's a fun preview of what Twitter is going to be like as soon as Donald Trump Jr. Jr. makes an account.

Advertising

Advertising

Alas, the very specific veggie burger turned out to be fake news as part of the holiday, because some things are too pure for this world. McDonald’s.... pickles are not April fools jokes... sincerely, one very sad person who thought the McPickle burger was a real thing — Katie MacKay (@KatieMacKay95) April 1, 2019 @McDonalds I feel personally victimized that the McPickle isn’t real. Bring back the McRib and we’ll call it even — Katie Nentwick (@KTsue22) April 1, 2019 quite frankly, i’m offended the McPickle ISN’T REAL pic.twitter.com/LlvCUW5uUi — 🌻✨ (@darthkinder) April 1, 2019

Advertising

I want a McPickle!!! https://t.co/8S35NUoCMQ — Jeffrey Szczesniak (@jeffsez) April 1, 2019 Sorry, folks...the McPickle is not the real dill.