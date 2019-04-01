5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Joe Biden, because he was accused of being creepy, and he doesn't know how to apologize.
This one goes out to all the bros in the comments who say "what about Joe Biden?" whenever we write about the fact that current President of the United States Donald Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by 23 women, and bragged about his pussy-grabbing habits on tape.
Former Vice President who doesn't know how to retire Joe Biden was accused of inappropriate behavior by former Nevada assemblywoman Lucy Flores, who described her encounter with Biden in an essay for The Cut.
It happened on the campaign trail in 2014, when Flores was running for lieutenant governor:
As I was taking deep breaths and preparing myself to make my case to the crowd, I felt two hands on my shoulders. I froze. “Why is the vice-president of the United States touching me?” I felt him get closer to me from behind. He leaned further in and inhaled my hair. I was mortified. I thought to myself, “I didn’t wash my hair today and the vice-president of the United States is smelling it. And also, what in the actual fuck? Why is the vice-president of the United States smelling my hair?” He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn’t process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked.
Biden's team released a statement, saying that the vice president has no recollection of smelling Flores' hair or what shampoo she used, but is certain that Flores didn't give off the impression that she was uncomfortable at all:
While the statement is not an apology, it's not as bad as his treatment of Anita Hill's sexual harassment allegations against then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas in 1991.
In a comment to The Daily Beast, Flores noted that Biden may not recall the kissing incident because "he is so used to behaving in that way that it is no big deal."
A Giphy search for "Joe Biden" shows just how frequent this weird behavior is.
For what it's worth, Stephanie Carter, the women in the above GIF, has called the viral photo "misleadingly extracted from what was a longer moment between close friends."
4. Olivia Jade, because her stupidity didn't just get her parents indicted, but is also ruining her makeup brand.
Aunt Becky's daughter, influencer, and USC crew recruit Olivia Jade didn't need an education to get ahead in life because she already had
money her makeup empire, but she might not even have that either.
Women's Wear Daily reported that the would-be coxswain's trademark applications for "Olivia Jade" and "Olivia Jade Beauty" were rejected by the United States Patent and Trademark Office because of "vague language and improper punctuation."
"Proper punctuation in identification is necessary to delineate explicitly each product or service within a list and to avoid ambiguity," officials stated.
Olivia Jade must now reapply, but who knows if she's still pursuing public life after such a public humiliation. She reportedly isn't responding to any of her felon parents' texts.
She must have been shocked to have had an application rejected. Maybe next time she'll include $500,000—or proper comma usage.
3. Jared Kushner, because a White House whistleblower is blowing the whistle on the security clearance scandal.
Son-in-law-in-chief Jared Kushner, the evil twin of Jacob the Bar Mitzvah Boy, hasn't had everything handed to him by his father—sometimes, they're handed to him by his father-in-law.
It was reported last month that Papa Trump demanded top-secret security clearances for both Jared and Ivanka Trump, despite concerns of the intelligence community.
Now Tricia Newbold, a White House security adviser who has worked under both Republican and Democratic administrations, has told the House Oversight Committee that the Trump administration overruled career officials to give out 25 top-secret security clearances to people who are said to pose risks to national security.
Newbold told the committee that clearance applications had been denied for reasons including "foreign influence, conflicts of interest, concerning personal conduct, financial problems, drug use, and criminal conduct," all of which sound pretty frickin' bad.
The Democratic-controlled House committee are now moving to get to the bottom of this scandal, and has announced that they will start authorizing subpoenas on Tuesday.
It looks like there's a storm coming.
Literally.
2. Benito Mussolini's granddaughter, because she's flipping out at Ace Ventura.
Your Pop Pop might be crazy, but was he a fascist dictator allied with Hitler?
Alessandra Mussolini, a member of the European Parliament and Axis heiress, is mad at Dumb and Dumber star Jim Carrey for drawing a picture of reviled despot/Grandpa Benito Mussolini's execution.
The defensive granddaughter then calls on the Canadian Carrey to draw some of America's shameful moments, too.
The mini Mussolini is now fighting with anybody who dares to say that fascists are bad.
It's a fun preview of what Twitter is going to be like as soon as Donald Trump Jr. Jr. makes an account.
1. Everyone who was devastated to learn that the McPickle is a McPrank.
It's April Fools Day...a day that's dark and full of terrors.
#Brands are trying to be #cool and #relevant, doing "pranks," which is a fun word for lying.
Among the pranks this year comes from McDonald's Australia, who teased vegetarians with a picture of a pickle burger.
Alas, the very specific veggie burger turned out to be fake news as part of the holiday, because some things are too pure for this world.
Sorry, folks...the McPickle is not the real dill.