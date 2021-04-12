5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Meghan Markle, because people are blaming her for the death of a 99-year-old man.

A healthy reminder that she is with child. Shutterstock

His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Queen's beloved husband and cousin, passed away peacefully on April 9th at the age of 99. Within minutes of the announcement, Fox News blamed a nonagenarian's expiration on the stress of Meghan and Harry having spoken to Oprah.

It's not just Fox News—the British press is centering Meghan in its In Memoriam coverage, polling readers on whether the pregnant duchess should fly to the UK for the funeral. When it was announced that only Harry would be making the 11-hour trip from California to the island, the press framed it so Meghan seemed like the a-hole. The Sussex Squad was not having it, and called out publications one by one.