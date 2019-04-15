5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Rep. Ilhan Omar, because Trump's reelection strategy is to incite death threats about her. Shutterstock Something both parties can agree on in this politically fraught moment is that they're afraid of freshman Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar. The Right spent all of last week plucking a phrase out from a speech to stoke further hatred among their already hateful base, and the president turned it up to eleven by cutting footage of her and 9/11. It took most Democrats took awhile to to admit that that's bad, but they're coming around. Congresswoman Omar released a statement saying, "Since the president’s tweet Friday evening, I have experienced an increase in direct threats on my life — many directly referencing or replying to the president’s video." We are all Americans. This is endangering lives. It has to stop. pic.twitter.com/gwB2kDUIRp — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) April 15, 2019 A Trump campaign official told The New York Times that focusing on Omar and sending his army of violent bigots against her is all part of his "master plan" to get re-elected and therefore avoid indictment in the Southern District of New York.

"Mr. Trump and his team are trying to make Ms. Omar, one of a group of progressive women Democratic House members who is relatively unknown in national politics, a household name, to be seen as the most prominent voice of the Democratic Party, regardless of her actual position. And they are gambling that there will be limited downside in doing so," The Times reports. "Limited downside in doing so"? OMAR IS GETTING DEATH THREATS, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is finally taking it seriously. .@realDonaldTrump’s dangerous video must be taken down. I have spoken with the Sergeant-at-Arms to ensure that Capitol Police are conducting a security assessment to safeguard Rep. @Ilhan Omar, her family & her staff. They will continue to monitor & address the threats she faces. pic.twitter.com/Grb9c8S18d — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 14, 2019

What makes Trump think that bigotry will work as a campaign strategy, other than the fact that it got him elected the first time? Giphy 4. Melania Trump, because she's obviously very butthurt about not being on the cover of Vogue. Shutterstock Melania Trump, a woman who came to the United States to make her living as a model and got an "Einstein visa" for doing so, would like you to think that she is above photo shoots and magazine covers.

Melisandre's spokeswoman released a statement on the ultimate injustice facing the nation: the fact that the First Lady has never appeared on the cover of Vogue, the favorite magazine of plastic surgery offices. Michelle Obama had the honor thrice, gracing the glossy periodical in 2009, 2013, and 2016. Vogue In a recent interview with Chritiane Amanpour, Vogue editor-in-chief and sunglass consosseuir Anna Winter was asked how she choses which women to feature, which included what many interpret as a subtle dig and Donald Trump's third wife:

You have to stand up for what you believe in and you have to take a point of view. We profile women in the magazine that we believe in the stand that they’re taking on issues we support them, we feel that they are leaders. The lack of a Melania mention was perceived as shade by Fox News and the Office of the First Lady, and spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham issued a retort: To be on the cover of Vogue doesn't define Mrs. Trump, she's been there, done that long before she was first lady. Her role as first lady of the United States and all that she does is much more important than some superficial photo shoot and cover.

Vogue Lady Trump should show Vogue she really doesn't care with her "I really don't care, do u?" jacket. 3. Samwell Tarly, because his best friend's girlfriend killed his father and brother and things are only getting worse. [SPOILERS, OBVIOUSLY] Shutterstock

Game of Thrones may be fiction, but you wouldn't know that based on how it's treated and dissected in the discourse, so we're going to go ahead and treat the characters like they're real people until the show wraps up forever in just six weeks. Samwell Tarly has been a loyal companion to Jon Snow since they were both freshmen in the Night's Watch together, talking him off the ledge when Jon was assigned to be a steward and nominating him to be the Lord Commander. The BFF (and DUFF) has been with Jon for every major life event, including, now, telling him that he's the true heir to the Iron Throne.

Giphy Our boy Sammy was having a great day, getting praised by his now queen Daenerys Targaryen for scrapping Ser Jorah of House Friendzone's Grayscale off, when the Dragon Queen dropped the news that she burned his father and brother. Giphy Samwell didn't get along with the men in his family, but it still hurt to learn that they were BURNED ALIVE. He all but burst into tears, and gave us this sad face that's enough to make anybody cry.

HBO It was in anger when Sam met Jon in the Winterfell crypts, and revealed to Jon the news that his father is his uncle and his uncle is his father. Oh, and that his real dad is Rhaegar Targaryen and therefore, he is boinking his aunt. This not only has huge ramifications for the realm, but for his relationship with Jon, and he set up one of the biggest conflicts of the season, other than the existential threat of the ice zombies.

HBO via Tumblr HBO via Tumblr At least Sam has Sansa to talk about Dany with. 2. The high schoolers whose rodeos were canceled because horses got herpes. Shutterstock

You think sex ed for humans is insufficient? Imagine sex ed for horses. An epidemic of equine herpes has broken out in the Southwest, and is proving to be a party pooper. FOX13 reports that the outbreak has broken out in Arizona, and rodeos all across Utah are being canceled for fear of it spreading to their own horses. "It’s hard, we canceled one the night before it was supposed to start, people that already traveled clear across the state to compete had to turn around and go home," a high schooler told the news channel.

In 2012, Utah experienced a horse herpes epidemic which resulted in more than 160 horses being put down, and this time around, they're practicing safe sets and keeping the state's animals quarantined. High school rodeo competitor Fallon Siddoway is bummed that his competition was canceled, but cares for the safety of his equine pals. "Im glad that my horses weren’t in jeopardy of getting it, I’m glad that they canceled it," Siddoway said. "If it happened to my horses I would be really upset, if they didn’t make it through it I don’t know what I would do."

You know what they say....save a horse, ride a cowboy. Giphy 1. People (not corporations) who voted for Trump and now need to pay more taxes. My husband and I work our asses off and just got our taxes done. FEDERAL WE FUCKING OWN $3,341 this is fucking bullshit!All of us are paying for the self centered asshole @realDonaldTrump paying golf trips and going on rallies! I FUCKING hate trump! You promise us lower taxes! — d eskridge (@dleskridge) March 23, 2019 @realDonaldTrump I voted for you, I support you but I have 2 questions. 1. Where is my middle class tax cut? I paid more this year than last 2 years. Took 3 days to do my taxes, 2. Where is the post card tax return you promised. Please don't make me switch to the dark side. — TerryP (@pga4terry) April 12, 2019

Thanks @realDonaldTrump for the tax change. I lost money I depend on every year! I know you don't care and won't see this, but I voted for you, and I regret it. I needed that money asshole. — Jamous (@tatjamous) February 12, 2019 @realDonaldTrump spoke with a plumber today who has his own business just got hit with a 17k tax bill thanks to you since he could not write stuff off. He voted for you the first time but won't in 2020 — Dark spud (@Darthtater36) April 11, 2019 P.S. lil orange man @realDonaldTrump I voted for you in hopes you’d come through for my home country but nah I was wrong, so could you at least GIVE ME MY TAX REFUND — abandz (@AYOAMANDA) February 22, 2019 @realDonaldTrump @POTUS

My tax break for the year was a little over $500(basically a little over $40. a mo.). But lost over $1500.00 in my tax refund. I claim zero. I'm a single woman that pays for my mortgage and bills on my own. I voted for you and stood by you. I'm sad! — christine w (@WLBChicK64) March 12, 2019

Happy Tax Day!