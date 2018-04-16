5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Kellyanne Conway, because she accidentally admitted that Donald Trump won because of James Comey. Getty In a shocking turn of events, Counselor to the President and human embodiment of a damp towel Kellyanne Conway said something true on television. Not lying on TV is enough to get a White House staffer in trouble with the boss, but this one might especially enrage Trump as it dared to attribute Donald Trump's win in 2016 to something other than his very stable genius. Last night, ABC aired a big interview with James Comey, in which the fired FBI director said such incendiary (but obvious) things as "there's certainly some evidence of obstruction of justice" against the president, and that Trump is "morally unfit" and susceptible to Russian blackmail. Kellyanne's response? How can you trust a thing this man says, when he's the one who made Trump president? Inconceivably Cursed Image pic.twitter.com/UpyMrTzRLQ — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) April 16, 2018 "This guy swung an election," she told George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America. "He thought the wrong person would win. His people in his household wanted the other person to win. And now, at the end of your interview, George, he gave a free political commercial, telling people to go out and vote against the president and his interests."

FULL INTERVIEW: "I spoke to the President before the interview..." Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway one-on-one with @GStephanopoulos: https://t.co/hJAiOh1z0C pic.twitter.com/kFt1jNCwB0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 16, 2018 You know she's having a bad day when she took to Twitter to do damage control on her attempted damage control, insisting that she was being sarcastic. This misleading headline should include an eye roll and question mark. Point I made on 3 shows is that we are supposed to believe THIS guy swung an election? I don't think so. Kellyanne Conway slams Comey: 'This guy swung an election' - ABC News https://t.co/f0GdDE6Tvd — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) April 16, 2018 If you watch the interview, the sarcasm is real hard to detect. You're good at this, Kellyanne.

(Now that's how you sarcasm!) 4. Michael Cohen, because he already defied a court order before lunch. Getty Last week, Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen had an especially bad Monday when his office, home, and hotel room were all raided by the FBI. The criminal lawyer is under investigation in the state of New York, which neither firing Robert Mueller or a presidential pardon could get him out of.

Giphy As part of the raid last week, FBI agents reportedly seized audio of conversations he recorded, which is such an on-the-nose callback to Richard Nixon it's almost insulting. Cohen appeared in court on Friday, trying to stop federal prosecutors from going through the materials they seized, saying that it should be protected under attorney-client privileges. U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood ordered the attorney's attorney to publicly declare who the clients were by 10 AM on so she could decide if they get the privilege.

We already know that Cohen's clients include both Donald Trumps and Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy, but now a third person wants to remain under wraps. This morning rolled around and Cohen refused to name names, fully defying the court order. Cohen is slated to appear in court this afternoon, and according to Stormy Daniels's lawyer, it's going to be awesome, as the truth will come out just how many women Trump's "fixer" has bullied into silence. .@MICHAELAVENATTI: We’re going to get well into the double digits when it’s all said and done. I’m confident that the documents that have been obtained by the FBI in connection with these raids are going to show that there're a lot of women #AMJoy #MichaelCohen pic.twitter.com/iJAtDfHpEK — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) April 14, 2018

The criminal lawyer's Monday is about to go from bad to worse. 3. John Cena, because his engagement is broken just weeks before the wedding. Getty Who knows, maybe it is the right decision and they were making each other miserable, but wrestler-turned-actor that isn't The Rock, John Cena, has ended his engagement with fellow wrestler Nikki Bella, and fans are declaring love to be dead. Love isn't real.https://t.co/bIyH7JzaAg — Sam Roberts (@notsam) April 16, 2018

The pair were together for six years. Almost a year ago to the day, Cena proposed to Bella in the ring at Wreslemania, but Wrestlemania has apparently turned into Wrestledepression. Cena appeared to address the news on Twitter, tweeting about canoeing through the waters of hardship. Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 16, 2018 Sad!

2. The German doctor who is charged with killing his girlfriend by putting cocaine on his penis. Shutterstock Dr. Andreas Niederbichler, a prominent plastic surgeon in Germany, is under arrest for killing his lover by sprinkling cocaine on his penis before she performed oral sex on him. The oral sex is reported to be consensual, however, Niederbichler is accused of giving the woman cocaine without her knowledge. The Daily Mail reports that Niederbichler is being investigated for allegedly giving three more women drugs during sexual encounters. Thankfully, those women made it out alive.

Please don't drug women. Especially not with your dick. 1. Anyone and everyone riding the subway in New York this morning. Gaze upon the totally-in-tact infrastructure of the greatest city in the world! scenes from 145th st/broadway. @NYCTSubway @MTA @NY1 #justalittlerain pic.twitter.com/vUYed8Se6g — josh guild (@jbguild) April 16, 2018 If you thought that you could arrive at work not looking like you had just stepped off the Maid of the Mist in Niagara Falls, you'd be mistaken. Hey @NYCTSubway your station is leaking pic.twitter.com/9TfAvdwKJN — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) April 16, 2018

Take a shower, shine your shoes, you've got no time to lose. Hope you don’t have to get off at Bryant Park pic.twitter.com/kuJYWHwnc3 — a ship (@Dangbattleship) April 16, 2018 While transit may be hell, nothing can keep a real New Yorker from their sandwich. RAINS INSIDE OF SUBWAY CAR; UNFAZED NEW YORKER CONTINUES TO EAT BREAKFAST SANDWICH pic.twitter.com/CzmhYtmkY6 — Ellie Sunakawa (@elliesunakawa) April 16, 2018