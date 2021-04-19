5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Demi Lovato, because she's getting roasted for not understanding the existence of diabetics.

This weekend, Demi Lovato used her platform of 102 million Instagram followers to wage war on a frozen yogurt place.

This dairy-based celebrity beef started when Lovato visited the store, and walked past "tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before [she] got to the counter."

The popstar, who has been open about her eating disorder recovery, said that she found the sugar-free cookie display triggering, calling the small business "diet culture vultures" and accusing them of enabling eating disorders.

She doubled down on her antagonism, sharing screenshots of her private messages with the yogurt place. "We are not diet vultures. We cater to all of our customers needs for the past 36 years. We are sorry you found this offensive," The Bigg Chill wrote. Lovato replied, "Not just that. Your service was terrible. So rude. The whole experience was triggering and awful."