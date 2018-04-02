5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Bill Cosby, because his retrial for sexual assault begins today. Getty Bill Cosby was perp-walked into a courthouse in suburban Philadelphia today as a retrial for sexual assault charges began. Back in June, Cosby's first trial on charges of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand, a basketball official at Temple University, ended in a mistrial when the jury failed to reach a verdict. Well, why is this trial different from every other trial? The judge in this case is allowing five out of a potential pool of nineteen accusers to testify for the prosecution. The five women, including former model Janice Dickinson, all accuse Cosby of drugging and assaulting them back in the eighties. Giphy While the June trial was relatively recent, a lot has changed in the past couple of months. People are finally taking women's stories seriously after Weinstein and #MeToo, and nobody even pretends to want to rewatch The Cosby Show anymore. Giphy As cute as the young Raven-Symoné was, justice is more important than reruns.

4. Fox News host Laura Ingraham, because she's on "vacation" after her advertisers peaced out. Getty Wow, in our ~politically correct~ society, adults can't use their massive platforms to taunt teenage survivors of gun massacres. Thanks, Libs! Fox News host and person who gave what suspiciously looked like a Nazi salute at the Republican National Convention Laura Ingraham has been placed on "vacation" after over a dozen advertisers bailed on her rant fest.

giphy On Friday night's show, Ingraham announced that she would be taking a "pre-planned vacation," not unlike the vacation Bill O'Reilly took a year ago before her was fired when advertisers boycotted him due to sexual harassment allegations. Ingraham was outsmarted by Parkland shooting survivor and March for Our Lives organizer David Hogg. When she decided to publicly sneer at him for not getting into UCLA, he promptly responded with a list of the advertisers subsidizing her cruel antics.

3. The New York judge arrested for being a serial underwear stealer. Suffolk County Police Department Welp: the judger has become the judgee. Robert Cicale, a Republican district court judge in Suffolk County, New York, was charged with burglary after he was caught sneaking into a 23-year-old woman's home across the street to steal her panties. The woman was said to be home when Judge Cicale broke in to the house to pillage her panty drawer and/or laundry basket. Giphy

According to ABC7, the young underwear wearer lives with her parents, but was the only one home. She ran out of the house and called her mom, who then called the police.

"She heard a noise in the house. She saw a male intruder. 911 was called," Acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron said. She described the burglar to the cops, who then arrested the judge two blocks away. "Mr Cicale was found in possession of soiled female undergarments that we believe to be proceeds from the burglary that occurred this morning or a prior burglary at that location," Cameron added.

I'm sure there's a perfectly normal, definitely non-perverted reason for this, Your Honor. 2. Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., because people hate him even more now after his April Fool's "joke." Getty Human slurping sound Arie Luyendyk Jr. was already one of the most hated men in America, falling somewhere on the list below Donald Trump but above "Sexiest Man Alive" Blake Shelton. After dumping Bachelor "winner" Becca K. on TV and proposing to Lauren B. right in front of her, hating this man has truly united the nation. A lawmaker in Minnesota even drafted legislation to ban him from Becca K.'s home state.

Many people even found it cruel. That is THE worst thing to joke about when so many people are unable to conceive or have miscarried. — Katie (@K8te28) April 1, 2018 So distasteful. You thought the world was against you before. You just poured gas on that fire. Hopefully you two don’t have to struggle with this issues so many women face each day. pic.twitter.com/VbwaOGdJh8 — Brooke Brooks (@TheBrookeBrooks) April 1, 2018 My dude really sucks at this "communicating like a human person" thing.

1. The woman blaming the Jews for her sh*tty love life. Shutterstock Happy Passover! The Washington Post is celebrating by running a wild op-ed in which a non-Jewish woman (aka Shiksa Goddess) blames the entire Jewish community for her lack of dating success. Bigoted Woman Dates Two Men And Couldn't Make it Work, Spews Bigotry on the Net https://t.co/mq4RlDyd2v — ryan f mandelbaum🥌 (@RyanFMandelbaum) April 2, 2018 "Living in New York and working in theater, I frequently meet Jewish men," writer Carey Purcell wrote, proud of herself that she has even dated two of them. "At almost every event I go to, they approach me. As flattered as I am, I don’t welcome the complications and potential heartbreak I’ve experienced back into my life."

Well, motek, maybe they actually dumped you because you believed and peddled anti-Semitic stereotypes? From the overbearing mothers to not scoring invites to the Passover Seder, Purcell insists that the relationships didn't work because there's something in the holy water. Which editor at the Washington Post thought that publishing "I refuse to date Jewish men because I believe stereotypes are real" was a good idea https://t.co/U1HsGG4Tue pic.twitter.com/60Q3cU4I6w — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) April 2, 2018 Twitter quickly became a Kosher cookout. Anyway, @CareyPurcell, I am sorry you had trouble dating Jewish men. I bet the world‘s tiniest fiddler on the world‘s tiniest roof is playing for you. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) April 2, 2018

This essay reminds me of hetero men who go full MRA after painful breakups w women. Suddenly all women are evil bitches + men are oppressed.

But here it's a self-described WASP who, after just 2 breakups w Jewish men, asserts all Jewish men fetishize her.https://t.co/bUQCJJHhdI — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) April 2, 2018 I've dated two men from Ohio, and let me tell you, I'm tired of being just an excuse for all Midwesterners to say "coke' instead of "pop" for a while https://t.co/ikDZg87UQ8 — Olga Khazan (@olgakhazan) April 2, 2018 that "I don't date jewish men anymore" essay just goes to prove, yet again, that people (especially whiteish people) simply do not know the difference between an inside voice and an outside voice. isweatergawd. — Tressie Mc (@tressiemcphd) April 2, 2018 Oh my God not only is this "I don't date Jewish men" woman anti-semitic as fuck, she's also a classist wanker. — Comrade Shepherd🌹 (@NeolithicSheep) April 2, 2018

I couldn't help but wonder....did he not invite me to his family's seder so he could Pass Over me? pic.twitter.com/DFGjakdHTT — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) April 2, 2018 “my relationship with two jewish men didn’t work out, so it must be the product of their judaism, not, maybe, me, or one of a million other reasons that aren’t their judaism.”



lol fuck off shiksahttps://t.co/I1XtGxAjjG — isaiah breen (@isi_kbreen) April 2, 2018 Sounds crazy, no? Matchmaker, matchmaker, make her a match, but make sure the person you chose isn't Chosen.