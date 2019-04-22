5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

Trump may have taken the report's release as an opportunity to say "game over," but the games have only just begun. 4. Prince William, because reports of a royal feud eclipsed Jesus's resurrection. Shutterstock Speaking of cheaters, rumor (or rumour in the UK) has it that Prince William pulled a Prince Charles and cheated on his wife—and that the infidelity is causing a royal rift between Wills and Prince Harry.

Courtiers have drawn up plans to hand the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a major international job that could see them moving abroad after the birth of their child https://t.co/MlNIUTar23 — The Times of London (@thetimes) April 21, 2019 "There are discussions in palace circles about how do we harness Harry and Meghan and this tremendous global attention they get. How do we draw them back, because laying down the law and ticking them off doesn’t work at all," an "ally" told The Times. The Royals exist solely to be talked about, so rumors are a dime a dozen. What's notable about the above two is that Prince William's lawyers are allegedly threatening any outlet that reports on the alleged affair, and the Palace isn't denying the Harry and Meghan Expulsion Plan.

Buckingham Palace is not denying a report that officials have discussed sending Harry and Meghan to Africa as a way of capitalising on their appeal to young people in the Commonwealth - and of putting further distance between them and the Cambridges. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) April 21, 2019 Harry and Meghan are said to "like the idea" of moving to an African country when the baby is born. The couple is known to bless the rains down in Africa. 3. Gavin DeGraw, because he fell flat on his face. Shutterstock Whether or not you recognize the name Gavin DeGraw (he's a singer most famous for singing the One Tree Hill theme song), we can all agree that watching somebody slip and fall on ice in front of the entire world is one of life's few pleasures.

2. The guy who got busted for impersonating an officer when he pulled over an undercover officer. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office A guy in—where else?—Florida, was busted for pretending to be a police officer when he pulled over a police officer who was pretending just to be a regular guy. Matthew Erris, 26, pulled over an undercover officer at a traffic stop and as luck would have it, the guy had the power to pull him right back.

Next time you want to pretend to be a cop, do it at home while bingewatching Brooklyn Nine-Nine just to be safe. 1. The guy who got beat up by the Easter Bunny. Instagram Last night in downtown Orlando, the Easter bunny was on a different kind of hunt when he stumbled into a bar fight and offered his divine intervention. HOPPIN’ MAD: The Easter Bunny landed a few punches before an Orlando police officer stepped in and broke up this brawl: https://t.co/tZ1PJoQWlr pic.twitter.com/D5EZihnifZ — WESH 2 News (@WESH) April 22, 2019

Luckily, this Easter Bunny didn't get pulled over by the real Easter Bunny for being an Easter Bunny impersonator.