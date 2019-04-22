5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. President Donald Trump, because he's so innocent of crimes he's personally pursuing a top Democrat to prevent him from getting his financial records. Plus, the world just read a 400 page report on his sliminess.
The redacted Mueller report described ten events in which Donald Trump in which Trump might have attempted to obstruct justice, as any innocent person would.
President Trump is attempting to stymie another inquiry into his Very Legal and Very Cool business practices, suing his own accounting firm and Rep. Elijah Cummings, the Democratic chairman of the House Oversight Committee to block a subpoena Cummings issued for Trump's accounting records.
"It amounts to Trump — the leader of the executive branch of government — asking the judicial branch to stop the legislative branch from investigating his past," The Washington Post explains.
This case comes on the heels of the redacted Mueller report, and calls from the Left to impeach the guy already.
The 400+ page-review of Trump's willingness to welcome Russia's attack on American democracy and his attempts to halt the inquiry into weather it amounted to conspiracy has people screaming into pillows begging to see him face consequences.
Trump may have taken the report's release as an opportunity to say "game over," but the games have only just begun.
4. Prince William, because reports of a royal feud eclipsed Jesus's resurrection.
Speaking of cheaters, rumor (or rumour in the UK) has it that Prince William pulled a Prince Charles and cheated on his wife—and that the infidelity is causing a royal rift between Wills and Prince Harry.
Yesterday was both Easter and Queen Elizabeth II's birthday, and neither of those were enough to keep the focus off of the reported feud. Rather than walk into church alongside his brother and sister-in-law, Harry strutted into St. George's Chapel (his wedding venue #tbt) with his cousin Autumn Phillips, the physical distance implying an emotional one.
The Times of London is also reporting that William and Kate, threatened by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's increasing popularity, are floating having the Sussexes "exiled" to Africa as William prepares to become king.
"There are discussions in palace circles about how do we harness Harry and Meghan and this tremendous global attention they get. How do we draw them back, because laying down the law and ticking them off doesn’t work at all," an "ally" told The Times.
The Royals exist solely to be talked about, so rumors are a dime a dozen. What's notable about the above two is that Prince William's lawyers are allegedly threatening any outlet that reports on the alleged affair, and the Palace isn't denying the Harry and Meghan Expulsion Plan.
Harry and Meghan are said to "like the idea" of moving to an African country when the baby is born. The couple is known to bless the rains down in Africa.
3. Gavin DeGraw, because he fell flat on his face.
Whether or not you recognize the name Gavin DeGraw (he's a singer most famous for singing the One Tree Hill theme song), we can all agree that watching somebody slip and fall on ice in front of the entire world is one of life's few pleasures.
After singing the national anthem at a Stanley Cup playoff hockey game, McGraw walked backwards and slipped forwards, and the video is a masterpiece I have watched approximately 71832 times.
The fall is so good, I recommend experiencing it from multiple angles.
2. The guy who got busted for impersonating an officer when he pulled over an undercover officer.
A guy in—where else?—Florida, was busted for pretending to be a police officer when he pulled over a police officer who was pretending just to be a regular guy.
Matthew Erris, 26, pulled over an undercover officer at a traffic stop and as luck would have it, the guy had the power to pull him right back.
Next time you want to pretend to be a cop, do it at home while bingewatching Brooklyn Nine-Nine just to be safe.
1. The guy who got beat up by the Easter Bunny.
Last night in downtown Orlando, the Easter bunny was on a different kind of hunt when he stumbled into a bar fight and offered his divine intervention.
Luckily, this Easter Bunny didn't get pulled over by the real Easter Bunny for being an Easter Bunny impersonator.