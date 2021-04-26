5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. The producers of The Oscars, because they took a gamble and ended up with an awful ending.

The art did promise a trip. Shutterstock

This year's Academy Awards mixed things up for reasons both necessary and unnecessary, maintaining a familial atmosphere until the very end. Because of pandemic precautions, the ceremony didn't take place in a big theater but rather the Art Deco atrium at LA's Union Station, which gave Hollywood's biggest night the same energy as a business luncheon in the real estate industry. It worked for awhile, as presenters replaced cheesy comedy bits with cheesy earnest salutes to the magic of movies, which was endearing until the magic was quickly stripped away.

For the first time in decades, Best Picture wasn't the last award of the night, but Best Actor. Everyone and their mother assumed this was so they can end the telecast with a tribute to the late, great Chadwick Boseman, who everyone (especially the producers!) assume would win.