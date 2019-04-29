5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Justin Bieber, because he got caught Googling his ex Selena Gomez's Coachella outfit. Shutterstock Trouble in paradise for the whitest couple to ever exist? Over the weekend, the Biebs made the mistake of failing to clear his search history before Insta-storying, and eagle-eyed fans saw it in the sidebar. Selena Gomez's ex, Justin Bieber, posted a storie on the Instagram where you can see he researched “Selena Gomez Coachella outfit on Stage” and Taki Taki's performance with Ozuna, Cardi B and DJ Snake. pic.twitter.com/rXEk8sXg8W — Selena Charts Brasil (@selenachartsbr) April 26, 2019 In the comments, Justin Bieber insisted that there's a PERFECTLY INNOCENT explanation for this, and that while his history says that "Selena Gomez Coachella outfit on Stage" was one of his searches, Gomez's performance strictly autoplayed when he was with his wife. Instagram Hailey Bieber is sad, and wishes everyone would stop talking about what her husband Instagrammed. I wish people didn’t have to be so cruel on social media. People are awful to you, and then wonder why you get defensive? — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) April 27, 2019 I just wish people knew my heart. — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) April 27, 2019

Advertising

Keep Mr. and Mrs. Bieber in your thoughts and prayers. 4. Kit Harington, because he's salty that he didn't get to kill the Night King. Shutterstock Game of Thrones has spent years hinting that Jon Snow, aka Aegon Targaryen, aka the Rightful Heir to the Iron Throne, is the Prince/Princess That Was Promised. Melisandre got it wrong once before, inflating Stannis's ego, telling the Boring Roose Bolton Lookalike that he is the one destined to save humanity. As of yesterday, however, A Girl is Arya Stark of Winterfell, and she ended the Dead for good.

Advertising

Giphy "I was pissed that it wasn't me killing the Night King," he said in the 40-minute long (!!!) "Game Revealed" video. He felt really "led on." Even Jon Snow himself, Kit Harington was pissed about Arya and Night King moment. #NotToday #BattleofWinterfell #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/c9bDeidcA8 — Rivendell Inonog (@RivendellInonog) April 29, 2019 Jon Snow's performance in the battle that was supposed to be the culmination of his life's work was actually pretty lame.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Entertainment Weekly, Harington ultimately came around. "I was surprised, I thought it was gonna be me!” Harington told the magazine. "But I like it. It gives Arya’s training a purpose to have an end goal. It’s much better how she does it the way she does it. I think it will frustrate some in the audience that Jon’s hunting the Night King and you’re expecting this epic fight and it never happens — that’s kind of Thrones. But it’s the right thing for the characters. There’s also something about it not being the person you expect. The young lady sticks it to the man."

Advertising

Hopefully next episode, Gendry returns the favor. Giphy 3. Michael Cohen, because the fall guy is going to prison and Donald Trump is still the president. Shutterstock Michael Cohen took some time out of his last days before prison to give a long, self-pitying interview to Jeffrey Toobin of . The former fixer and recovering Trump cultist is heading to jail on May 6th after both being found and pleading guilty to a number of crimes, a few of which were committed at the behest of President Individual-1.

Advertising

"During the campaign, Cohen played a central role in two similar schemes to purchase the rights to stories—each from women who claimed to have had an affair with Individual 1—so as to suppress the stories and thereby prevent them from influencing the election," prosecutors wrote in his sentencing memo filed last December. Cohen is outraged that he is facing consequences, while the guy who put him up to it is not. "You are going to find me guilty of campaign finance, with McDougal or Stormy, and give me three years—really?" Cohen told The New Yorker. “And how come I’m the only one? I didn’t work for the campaign. I worked for him. And how come I’m the one that’s going to prison? I’m not the one that slept with the porn star."

Advertising

It's Department of Justice policy that the president can't be indicted for the crimes he committed to become president because a sitting president can't be indicted. The New Yorker summarized just how sh*tty Cohen's situation is...and it's also bad for people who were hoping to see the office that prosecuted him bring down Trump, too: Cohen’s legal problems have been compounded by financial setbacks. The rise of Uber and other ride-sharing services has caused the value of his taxi medallions to plummet, just when he needs to raise funds to pay his debts to the government and to provide for his family while he is in prison. (After his guilty pleas, his law license was revoked.) In the months following Cohen’s congressional testimony in February, his lawyers offered to bring him in to the Southern District to assist in its ongoing investigations, but prosecutors refused to meet with him. Under the federal criminal rules, the only way Cohen’s sentence can be reduced or delayed now is if the prosecutors ask for it—and this, it has become clear, is not something they are going to do. The prosecutors may regard Cohen as unreliable, or they may believe that there are few outstanding issues left to resolve. The Southern District, on which so many of the President’s adversaries have pinned their hopes, may have limited potential to bring him down.

Advertising

So much for a Cohen ex machina. 2. Marcia Brady, because she's sick of finding her face on anti-vaxxer propaganda. Shutterstock Without science on their side, anti-vaxxers have resorted to an episode of The Brady Bunch to try and spread the lie that measles is a chill illness. NPR reports that fans of childhood diseases have referenced a 1969 episode of The Brady Brunch to refute doctors' claims that getting measles is bad.

Advertising

"If you have to get sick, sure can't beat the measles," Marcia Brady told her siblings as they played Monopoly. Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia, was not happy to see her childhood self featured in anti-vaxx memes. "I was really concerned with that and wanted to get to the bottom of that, because I was never contacted," she told NPR. "As a mother, my daughter was vaccinated." McCormick also mentioned that it wasn't only her character who got measles, as she caught the infection as a kid. "Having the measles was not a fun thing," she says. "I remember it spread through my family."

Advertising

Today, the virus is running rampant in New York City, and can cause pneumonia, and in severe cases, deafness and brain swelling. Giphy 1. The guy who got himself trapped in a hole he dug to spy on his ex. Shutterstock You might thing that you take breakups poorly, but did you ever become a creepy stalker and get stuck in a hole?

Advertising

A 50-year-old man in northern Mexico had to be rescued from a pit he dug near his ex's house after he was ordered to stay away from his former girlfriend because of domestic violence charges. According to the newspaper El Universal, the woman heard scratching noises from her house, which she assumed were from a cat, "But when the sound grew louder, she investigated and found her former partner of 14 years trapped below." He is now in jail. They should have left him in the pit.