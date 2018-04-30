5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Ex-White House doctor Ronny Jackson, because he's out of a job. Getty Dr. Ronny became famous when he announced on national TV that President Trump's brain does indeed work. Back in January, he said that there is "no reason whatsoever to think that the president has any issues whatsoever with his thought process." He also gushed over Trump's superior genes, and threatened that he might live to be 200 years old. REPORTER: How does a guy who eats McDonald's & all those Diet Cokes & never exercises be in as good of shape as you say he is?



PHYSICIAN: It's called genetics... he has incredible genes... I told him if he had a healthier diet over last 20 years he might live to be 200 years old pic.twitter.com/6zAPFioQ4D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2018 Likely because of that gushing performance, Trump hastily nominated Dr. Jackson to run the Department of Veterans Affairs, without being fully vetted or experience running a big-ass federal bureaucracy. Jackson withdrew his own nomination when a report alleged that he gave out painkillers like candy and once drunkenly crashed a government car. People allegedly called him "candy man," and not because he mixes it with love and makes the world taste good. ⁉️WHAT⁉️



Ronny Jackson allegedly provided “a large supply” of Percocet (opioid) & wrote HIMSELF prescriptions👈🏼medical staff went “into a panic” when they couldn’t account for missing drugs. He also got intoxicated & “wrecked a government vehicle”🤨https://t.co/u5KFqKfhx3 — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) April 25, 2018 According to Politico, Jackson won't have his new job, and he also won't have his old job as well and is officially out as White House doctor.

Hopefully Trump and Jackson can patch things up by the time Trump turns 200. 4. The White House Correspondents' Association, because they're now hated by both Trumpists and #TheResistance. Getty This weekend, the journalists and self-proclaimed "truth-tellers" clutched their pearls and yelped in agony when comedian Michelle Wolf did a better job holding Sarah Huckabee Sanders responsible for her lies than they do. Here's Michelle Wolf's take on White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. https://t.co/9Hn6dbt9Mw — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) April 29, 2018

Media figures pooped their pants over Wolf's jokes about the press secretary, insisting that the delicate flower should be spared ridicule because she's a mother, and projecting onto the jokes the fact that they think Huckabee Sanders is ugly (Watch the video: Wolf did NOT bring up Huckababy's looks). That @PressSec sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth, instead of walking out, on national television, was impressive. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 29, 2018 Watching a wife and mother be humiliated on national television for her looks is deplorable. I have experienced insults about my appearance from the president. All women have a duty to unite when these attacks happen and the WHCA owes Sarah an apology. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) April 29, 2018

If you ask me, the real source of the media's ire is likely the fact that Wolf came for them: You guys are obsessed with Trump. Did you used to date him? Because you pretend like you hate him, but I think you love him. I think what no one in this room wants to admit is that Trump has helped all of you. He couldn’t sell steaks or vodka or water or college or ties or Eric. But he has helped you. He’s helped you sell your papers and your books and your TV. You helped create this monster, and now you’re profiting off of him. And if you’re going to profit off of Trump, you should at least give him some money, because he doesn’t have any.

The White House Correspondents' Association humiliated themselves by officially disavowing Wolf's jokes, insisting that bold comedy speaking truth to power is antithetical to their "mission" of celebrating the First Amendment. #WHCA Statement to Members on Annual Dinner pic.twitter.com/8DKoHNxpNi — WHCA (@whca) April 30, 2018 Twitter roasted the WHCA for how lame a thing that was to do. As an ex-reporter, I would not wipe my ass on any part of the White House Correspondents Association now. Either they stand for open speech and are hosting an event in which some blunt truth can be uttered, or they're hosting an empty circle jerk for the powers that be. https://t.co/OT6QAcpGHs — David Simon (@AoDespair) April 30, 2018 Dear WHCA and news media:



Sorry, but in the Trump era, truth-seeking is going to be divisive, not unifying, and you cannot wish that away.



The WHCA and news media handed Trump a win -- by failing to stand behind Michelle Wolf.



My new post:https://t.co/dAteeaSV0Z — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) April 30, 2018

There is no better example of hypocrisy, brown-nosing, misdirected guilt, lack of spine & pure complicity to bigots than this letter. Welcome to the wrong side of history. https://t.co/mz09BIIH2Y — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) April 30, 2018 WHCA.

Is it the White House Cowards Association?

You hired her.

You know what her style is.

Now the party of Trump wants comedians to cool it w the p***y word?

The party of Trump wants an apology for the perceived demeaning of women? — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 30, 2018 So the press, which Trump calls "an enemy of the American people," has successfully enraged the people who stand with them as the first and last line of defense of democracy. Good job!

Giphy "Hi, everyone, this is Richard Spencer. I am under attack and I need your help. Some of the biggest and baddest law firms in the United States are suing me, along with some other prominent figures, in civil court," he said in a video called—wait for it—"I Need Your Help." Nazi Richard Spencer has been banned from Facebook and 26 European countries for spreading hate, which no longer pays the bills.

It ain't easy being a Nazi. 2. R. Kelly, because his time is up. Getty The women of color committee in the Time's Up movement launched a campaign today calling on corporations with ties to R. Kelly.

In a statement on The Root, Women of Color of Times up detailed the singers decades of crimes: Over the past 25 years, R. Kelly has: Married a girl under 18 years of age;

Was sued by at least four women for sexual misconduct, statutory rape, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and furnishing illegal drugs to a minor;

Was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography;

Has faced allegations of sexual abuse and imprisonment of women under threats of violence and familial harm; Today we join the call to #MuteRKelly #TIMESUP Read the full open letter at www.theroot.com (Link in Bio) and please visit www.MuteRKelly.org A post shared by #TIMESUP (@timesupnow) on Apr 30, 2018 at 5:16am PDT

The #MuteRKelly campaign implores the public to stop listening to his music, and for streaming services and venues to stop enabling his career. The hashtag quickly started trending, and celebrities are pledging their support. We join the call to #MuteRKelly and insist on the safety + dignity of all women. We demand investigations into R. Kelly’s abuse allegations made by women of color + their families for two decades. We call on those who profit from his music to cut ties. #MuteRKelly #TIMESUP #WOC pic.twitter.com/TYmDRVIH00 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 30, 2018 I stand with the women of #timesup#muterkelly. https://t.co/B0yaRj7zdZ — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 30, 2018 Farewell, R. Kelly. Finally.

1. Donald Trump, because he's getting sued again. Getty Over the past three decades, President Trump has been embroiled in 4,095 lawsuits, and as of today, make that 4,096. Stormy Daniels is joining Trump accuser Summer Zervos in filing a defamation suit against the president, citing his tweets. Moments ago, we filed this lawsuit against Mr. Trump for his recent irresponsible and defamatory statements about my client @stormydaniels. He is well aware of what transpired and his complicity. We fully intend on bringing it to light. #buckleup #bastahttps://t.co/ZuBjI1EY9z — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 30, 2018

Specifically, this tweet. Stormy Daniels is suing President Trump for defamation, over this tweet: pic.twitter.com/9zKqVrnW46 — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 30, 2018 As a result of Trump's tweeting out Stormy slams to the entire world from his presidential pedestal, she has "been exposed to death threats and other threats of physical violence, causing her both emotional and economic damages." According to the lawsuit, Stormy has suffered damages that have exceeded $75,000. Stormy Daniels is suing Trump for defamation because he tweeted that she was lying. pic.twitter.com/mglgVikant — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) April 30, 2018

Buckle up!