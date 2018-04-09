5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Lorde, because she was in hot water over Whitney Houston bathtub joke (Whitney Houston died in the bathtub). Getty Singer-songwriter Lorde, the real-life Wednesday Addams, posted an extremely tone-deaf Instagram that may or may not have been intentional. The Kiwi pseudo-goth posted a picture of a bathtub with the caption, "And iiiii will always love you," a song made famous by Whitney Houston. lorde is probably sitting in the tub not realizing what she just did pic.twitter.com/m38R1hYPzk — jake (@HUNTYCHAN) April 6, 2018 As every Houstonhead knows, Whitney tragically drowned in a bathtub in 2012. Needless to say, after relaxing in the bath, Lorde ceased to be zen after reading her notifications. Instagram After drying off, Lorde quickly apologized, insisting that she wasn't thinking about Houston's tragic accident but rather was super psyched to relax in a hot tub. its like i have ESP or something pic.twitter.com/eEaUYlK01E — jake (@HUNTYCHAN) April 6, 2018 Lorde once covered Houston while cosplaying as Captain Underpants, so you know that she means well.

let’s not forget this ICONIC moment of lorde covering whitney houston pic.twitter.com/GechNJf27Y — chris 🌌 (@getyouwild_) April 6, 2018 Children like Lorde are our future. Teach them well and let them lead the way. 4. The Fox News host who accidentally broadcasted how untrustworthy he is. Fox News This just in: a shocking development. Fox News actually reported something accurate for once, displaying a fact that's not only against their propagandistic brand but was also at their own expense.

Yesterday morning on Tight Shot, host Howard Kurtz was yik yakking with his guest Frank Luntz about how good the economy is, but how bad Trump's tweets are, because the latter distracts from the former. Discussing Trump's favorite catch phrase "FAKE NEWS!", Kurtz put up a poll that said that nearly half of all Americans trusted CNN—Trump's least favorite channel after the History channel—more than they trusted him. .@FrankLuntz: "It's [@POTUS's] own tweets that are causing so much of the trouble... He should be focused on the economy and on taxes." #MediaBuzz pic.twitter.com/hbjdU6G7gz — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 8, 2018

The graph also showed that according to the Monmouth University poll, Fox News is the least trusted network, which Kurtz caught and said ," That is not the graphic we are looking for. Hold off. Take that down please." Sorry, Fox. To quote a T-shirt often seen at Trump rallies, "Facts don't care about your feelings." 3. Mark Zuckerberg, because he's officially kicked off his apology tour in Washington. Getty

Mark Zuckerberg would like you to know that he's sorry Facebook dot com made your personal information available to third-party apps and therefore open a Pandora's Box of misinformation and targeted ads that resulted in catastrophic votes around the world. Tomorrow, the character that earned Jesse Eisenberg an Oscar nomination is testifying before the Senate Commerce and Judiciary committees, and later he will address the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which has already published his prepared remarks. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives for Capitol Hill meetings ahead of scheduled testimonies in the Senate and House this week. https://t.co/1AahFnvno8 pic.twitter.com/lYJHhCtgZX — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 9, 2018

"It’s clear now that we didn’t do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm as well," Zuckerberg plans to tell Congress. "That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy. We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here." Giphy

While that may not be Aaron Sorkin-level writing, Zuckerberg insists that he feels real bad about his business model that rewards controversy over accuracy, and is humbly surprised by how vast his power overseeing the communications and private information of 2.2 billion individuals has become. C-SPAN is already pitching Zuckerberg vs. Congress as the biggest showdown since Wrestlemania, so get your popcorn ready. TUESDAY: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before @senatecommerce & @senjudiciary – LIVE at 2:15pm ET on C-SPAN3, @cspanRadio & online here: https://t.co/mKRk6i9Bj8 pic.twitter.com/MUGC9FhlYK — CSPAN (@cspan) April 9, 2018 It's going to be more awkward than a Facebook "poke."

2. The Disney employee who tweeted-and-deleted a really depressing joke. Getty Someone at Disney's social media decided to trade their "Happiest Place on Earth!" brand for some emo attempt at humor and it did not go over too well. Sad! Disney just deleted the “dead inside” tweet. pic.twitter.com/bebFlBQW3m — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) April 9, 2018 Twitter is filled with enough nihilistic jokes without the House of Mouse trying to relate to the sad, sad millennials.

Maybe I’m wrong here, but this feels sad and lame. Not “delete this” territory, but you’re Disney, be Disney. We need a Disney. https://t.co/g5vWNleGBn — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) April 9, 2018 The tweet featured a lifeless toy Pinnochio and the words, "When someone compliments you, but you're dead inside." By this morning, the tweet was gone, but not forgotten. tfw you make a dark tweet on the on Sunday, but your @Disney boss makes you delete it on Monday morning pic.twitter.com/DVMN0k2zV2 — Matt Poldberg (@NotSpamIpromise) April 9, 2018 Disney deleted that Pinocchio tweet and I'm betting you someone got fired. — Dani Ryan (@danirat) April 9, 2018

RIP Disney Tweet. May your now former social media manager find a new job quickly pic.twitter.com/k5p7kd0VW8 — Your Fave Dave (@Aerocles) April 9, 2018 And the same can be said about the person who tweeted it. 1. The Trump supporter who showed off her gun and abs, because she got massively trolled. I don’t take normal college graduation photos... pic.twitter.com/eI1NvLFYHs — Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) April 7, 2018 Meet Brenna Spencer. She's a senior at University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, and she doesn't take ~*normal*~ graduation photos, she takes cool graduation photos.

Ima just tiptoe in here to ask if you've been active in protesting the wrongful death of Philando Castile. He was carrying with a permit. — lindachavers (@dorismariahphd) April 9, 2018 Soon, "I dont take normal college graduation photos" became the thing to copy and paste. i dont take normal college graduation photos pic.twitter.com/5Vp2JEN2Fv — ♀ (@cherriesnnwine) April 9, 2018 i dont take normal college graduation photos... pic.twitter.com/Gz0s3QYA0B — jess wheeler (@wheelswordsmith) April 9, 2018 i dont take normal college graduation pictures pic.twitter.com/fFXvaMZs8Z — lily :p (@cIoutszn) April 8, 2018

Congratulations to Brenna on her graduation and her inevitable internship at Fox News!