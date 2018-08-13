5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Stephen Miller, because he got so brutally, beautifully, and publicly owned by his own uncle. Getty Stephen Miller, the white supremacist behind the White House's most white supremacist policies (The Muslim Ban, family separation, slashing the refugee program, and more) is in for an awkward Rosh Hashanah dinner next month. Miller's uncle, neuropsychologist David S. Glosser, has just about had it with his fascist turd-nugget of a nephew, and wrote a powerful piece for Politico called "Stephen Miller Is an Immigration Hypocrite. I Know Because I’m His Uncle." Dr. Glosser maps out their families own immigration history, which began with Wolf-Leib Glosser, a Belarusian Jew fleeing Tsarist Russia to take his chance on America and the New World. "With $8 to his name," Glosser worked peddling on street corners and in sweatshops to bring his family to America. Had Wolf-Leib stayed in his village, or attempted to immigrate to America years later when "America First" nativism and anti-immigrant policies began taking hold, the family likely would have been murdered by the Nazis, who ultimately killed all but seven Jews in his hometown. As a neuropsychologist, Uncle David does volunteer work with immigrants from all over the world, who aren't the menaces to society and dangerous savages the Trump administration wants you to think they are.

He writes: President Trump wants to make us believe that these desperate migrants are an existential threat to the United States; the most powerful nation in world history and a nation made strong by immigrants. Trump and my nephew both know their immigrant and refugee roots. Yet, they repeat the insults and false accusations of earlier generations against these refugees to make them seem less than human. Trump publicly parades the grieving families of people hurt or killed by migrants, just as the early Nazis dredged up Jewish criminals to frighten and enrage their political base to justify persecution of all Jews. Almost every American family has an immigration story of its own based on flight from war, poverty, famine, persecution, fear or hopelessness. These immigrants became the workers, entrepreneurs, scientists and soldiers of America.

Stephen Miller should cry uncle. 4. Meghan Markle, because her dad just won't shut up. Getty The British Royal Family has been a dysfunctional mess since King Egbert established rule over Anglo-Saxon England, but they at least know how to be quiet. The Duchess of Sussex formerly known as Meghan Markle has adapted quite well to her new job as Professional Hat Wearer (and charity patron and stuff), considering that the eyes of the world are perpetually on her and her uterus.

Mr Markle said he told Harry: ‘Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead … then you could pretend to be sad.’ ‘Then I hung up.’ Thomas also called Harry "rude," which is pretty rude, if you ask me. The Daily Mail is insisting that the Royal Family is in the midst of an "existential crisis" over Thomas Markle's blabbermouth, with former royal aides calling the crisis management "inept" and "feeble." A former aide who worked on Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding said:

"The perception is that he was treated very much as an afterthought. No one went to visit him when the answer would have been to have someone fly out from London and explain to him how things were going to happen." To see how it all went down on their end, we'll just have to wait until season eight of The Crown. Giphy

3. Donald Trump, because he's losing his sh*t over Omarosa's book tour. Getty Omarosa Manigault Newman, Donald Trump's former Token Black Friend™, is on a book tour/apology tour. Her book Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House (out tomorrow!) promises some hot tea on the the regime she was complicit in and the man she said all haters will be forced to "bow down" to. The former Apprentice villain and current villain to the White House has been making her rounds playing secret tapes she recorded during her White House tenure.

She is also now calling Trump a racist and a misogynist, which is hardly a secret thanks to his words and his deeds. Omarosa is also saying that Trump is in mental decline, which Republicans are likely to praise as "Reagan-esque." Omarosa discussed the Lester Holt interview on MSNBC's @VelshiRuhle. She claims Hope Hicks and others prepped Trump to lie about Comey, but he was too "mentally challenged" to stick to the script. Forget the drama; Trump's mental fitness is the most critical part of this saga. pic.twitter.com/9DqRsHTfik — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 13, 2018 After managing to go a full week without contributing to Omarosa's publicity blitz, Trump broke and tweeted about her. Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

...really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me - until she got fired! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018 While I know it’s “not presidential” to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018 Excuse me, Mr. President, but saying that you kept a "wacky loser" around with no qualifications just because they said "GREAT things" about you is quite the self-own. Are you that desperate for praise? Plus, admitting that you gave someone a job in the damn federal government because they "begged" is straight-up cronyism.

Giphy He's also retweeting everyone who's trying to discredit Omarosa, including his former lawyer Michael Cohen, whom he's trying to smear as a liar in a different crisis. Trump has just retweeted Michael Cohen, a man who Rudy Giuliani says has 'lied his whole life,' supposedly to shoot down claims made by Omarosa. pic.twitter.com/P32LrKVGXu — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 13, 2018 Trump couldn't stop tweeting and inadvertently promoting Omarosa's book, because it's not like the president of the United States has anything better to do.

Wacky Omarosa already has a fully signed Non-Disclosure Agreement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018 This is news, as The New York Times' Julie Davis notes. This is news. The WH has never publicly acknowledged it had staffers sign NDAs, but they were described to me earlier this year as largely unenforceable agreements primarily drawn up to placate Trump & intimidate aides into silence https://t.co/vfILfyqXXM https://t.co/env272RwFi — Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) August 13, 2018 Oh, and while we're on the subject of Trump (when are we not?), he doesn't understand what time zones are, and needs them explained to him on a "constant basis." President Trump wanted to call Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the middle of the afternoon. Each time, Trump’s aides had to explain time zones to him. He also mispronounced Nepal as “nipple” and laughingly called Bhutan “button” according to Politico https://t.co/HC0x7VPybS — Hiroko Tabuchi (@HirokoTabuchi) August 13, 2018

It's five o'clock somewhere. Giphy 2. The Slovakian woman who was arrested for playing opera for 16 years straight. Shutterstock A woman in Sturovo, Slovakia was arrested for blasting the same four minute aria from Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata" for 16 straight years in what was a brutal musical neighborhood dispute.

Giphy According to the Hungarian news site Parameter.sk, the woman once blasted opera to drown out a barking dog, and kept the music blaring for over a decade out of spite. The music played "from day until night," so likely when she was out of the house and it could nudge only her neighbors. "The whole street is suffering," a neighbor told the news about the forced Traviata marathon. The neighbor from Hell (say hi Don Giovanni while you're there!) is facing charges of "harassment and malicious persecution." If she's convicted, she could face up to three years in jail.

If only there was a genre of music that could speak to this truly dramatic situation. 1. FBI Agent Peter Stzrok, because he was fired for not loving Trump. Getty The Trumpster Fire is such an all-consuming nightmare that I've been forced to learn the name of Former FBI Counterintelligence Division Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok when the space in my brain could have been used to work on fart jokes. Over the past year, Strzok became a target of the conservative conspiracy theorists known as Republicans in Congress, because he privately texted his girlfriend once that he wasn't so jazzed about this Trump fellow. He insists that that did not effect his work, but Trump insists it's just proof that the investigation that has already indicted dozens of witches is just a witch hunt.

Agent Peter Strzok was just fired from the FBI - finally. The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer. Based on the fact that Strzok was in charge of the Witch Hunt, will it be dropped? It is a total Hoax. No Collusion, No Obstruction - I just fight back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018 Strzok, a veteran of the agency, was involved in the investigations into Hillary Clinton's email server ('member?) and Russian interference in the 2016 election. After months of the president kvetching about him on Twitter, the agent has just been let go. Full statement from Peter Strzok’s lawyer, who says the director of the FBI office that normally handles employee discipline had decided Strzok should face only a demotion and 60-day suspension—but was overruled by the FBI’s deputy director. pic.twitter.com/djAHeboYpC — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) August 13, 2018 Getting fired is sad, and setting up a GoFundMe for "legal fees and lost income" is even sadder.

Here is Go Fund Me - https://t.co/z8slkn5rbt Guess government employees now need to buy termination insurance — fran #DemForce (@fradarl29) August 13, 2018 Just a cool, chill, partisan purge of the FBI to start the week!