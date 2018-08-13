5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Stephen Miller, because he got so brutally, beautifully, and publicly owned by his own uncle.
Stephen Miller, the white supremacist behind the White House's most white supremacist policies (The Muslim Ban, family separation, slashing the refugee program, and more) is in for an awkward Rosh Hashanah dinner next month.
Miller's uncle, neuropsychologist David S. Glosser, has just about had it with his fascist turd-nugget of a nephew, and wrote a powerful piece for Politico called "Stephen Miller Is an Immigration Hypocrite. I Know Because I’m His Uncle."
Dr. Glosser maps out their families own immigration history, which began with Wolf-Leib Glosser, a Belarusian Jew fleeing Tsarist Russia to take his chance on America and the New World. "With $8 to his name," Glosser worked peddling on street corners and in sweatshops to bring his family to America. Had Wolf-Leib stayed in his village, or attempted to immigrate to America years later when "America First" nativism and anti-immigrant policies began taking hold, the family likely would have been murdered by the Nazis, who ultimately killed all but seven Jews in his hometown.
As a neuropsychologist, Uncle David does volunteer work with immigrants from all over the world, who aren't the menaces to society and dangerous savages the Trump administration wants you to think they are.
He writes:
President Trump wants to make us believe that these desperate migrants are an existential threat to the United States; the most powerful nation in world history and a nation made strong by immigrants. Trump and my nephew both know their immigrant and refugee roots. Yet, they repeat the insults and false accusations of earlier generations against these refugees to make them seem less than human. Trump publicly parades the grieving families of people hurt or killed by migrants, just as the early Nazis dredged up Jewish criminals to frighten and enrage their political base to justify persecution of all Jews. Almost every American family has an immigration story of its own based on flight from war, poverty, famine, persecution, fear or hopelessness. These immigrants became the workers, entrepreneurs, scientists and soldiers of America.
Stephen Miller should cry uncle.
4. Meghan Markle, because her dad just won't shut up.
The British Royal Family has been a dysfunctional mess since King Egbert established rule over Anglo-Saxon England, but they at least know how to be quiet.
The Duchess of Sussex formerly known as Meghan Markle has adapted quite well to her new job as Professional Hat Wearer (and charity patron and stuff), considering that the eyes of the world are perpetually on her and her uterus.
But Meghan's dad, whose thirst for attention might have gotten him uninvited from the Royal Wedding in the first place, is very committed to keeping himself and his fraught relationship with his daughter in the news.
Thomas Markle is now crying to the press that he "wants his old life back," a life in which he actively didn't go crying to the press.
He told The Daily Mail that his son-in-law Prince Harry, whom he still hasn't met IRL, told him to "never go to the press," because it would "end in tears," advice that he clearly did not take. Per The Mail:
Mr Markle said he told Harry: ‘Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead … then you could pretend to be sad.’ ‘Then I hung up.’
Thomas also called Harry "rude," which is pretty rude, if you ask me.
The Daily Mail is insisting that the Royal Family is in the midst of an "existential crisis" over Thomas Markle's blabbermouth, with former royal aides calling the crisis management "inept" and "feeble." A former aide who worked on Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding said:
"The perception is that he was treated very much as an afterthought. No one went to visit him when the answer would have been to have someone fly out from London and explain to him how things were going to happen."
To see how it all went down on their end, we'll just have to wait until season eight of The Crown.
3. Donald Trump, because he's losing his sh*t over Omarosa's book tour.
Omarosa Manigault Newman, Donald Trump's former Token Black Friend™, is on a book tour/apology tour. Her book Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House (out tomorrow!) promises some hot tea on the the regime she was complicit in and the man she said all haters will be forced to "bow down" to.
The former Apprentice villain and current villain to the White House has been making her rounds playing secret tapes she recorded during her White House tenure.
She is also now calling Trump a racist and a misogynist, which is hardly a secret thanks to his words and his deeds.
Omarosa is also saying that Trump is in mental decline, which Republicans are likely to praise as "Reagan-esque."
After managing to go a full week without contributing to Omarosa's publicity blitz, Trump broke and tweeted about her.
Excuse me, Mr. President, but saying that you kept a "wacky loser" around with no qualifications just because they said "GREAT things" about you is quite the self-own. Are you that desperate for praise?
Plus, admitting that you gave someone a job in the damn federal government because they "begged" is straight-up cronyism.
He's also retweeting everyone who's trying to discredit Omarosa, including his former lawyer Michael Cohen, whom he's trying to smear as a liar in a different crisis.
Trump couldn't stop tweeting and inadvertently promoting Omarosa's book, because it's not like the president of the United States has anything better to do.
This is news, as The New York Times' Julie Davis notes.
Oh, and while we're on the subject of Trump (when are we not?), he doesn't understand what time zones are, and needs them explained to him on a "constant basis."
It's five o'clock somewhere.
2. The Slovakian woman who was arrested for playing opera for 16 years straight.
A woman in Sturovo, Slovakia was arrested for blasting the same four minute aria from Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata" for 16 straight years in what was a brutal musical neighborhood dispute.
According to the Hungarian news site Parameter.sk, the woman once blasted opera to drown out a barking dog, and kept the music blaring for over a decade out of spite.
The music played "from day until night," so likely when she was out of the house and it could nudge only her neighbors.
"The whole street is suffering," a neighbor told the news about the forced Traviata marathon.
The neighbor from Hell (say hi Don Giovanni while you're there!) is facing charges of "harassment and malicious persecution." If she's convicted, she could face up to three years in jail.
If only there was a genre of music that could speak to this truly dramatic situation.
1. FBI Agent Peter Stzrok, because he was fired for not loving Trump.
The Trumpster Fire is such an all-consuming nightmare that I've been forced to learn the name of Former FBI Counterintelligence Division Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok when the space in my brain could have been used to work on fart jokes.
Over the past year, Strzok became a target of the conservative conspiracy theorists known as Republicans in Congress, because he privately texted his girlfriend once that he wasn't so jazzed about this Trump fellow. He insists that that did not effect his work, but Trump insists it's just proof that the investigation that has already indicted dozens of witches is just a witch hunt.
Strzok, a veteran of the agency, was involved in the investigations into Hillary Clinton's email server ('member?) and Russian interference in the 2016 election. After months of the president kvetching about him on Twitter, the agent has just been let go.
Getting fired is sad, and setting up a GoFundMe for "legal fees and lost income" is even sadder.
Just a cool, chill, partisan purge of the FBI to start the week!