5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Alex Rodriguez, because he's officially been wiped off of J.Lo's Instagram.

"Yeah, I'm out of here." Shutterstock

During a summer that has turned out to be as stressful as the music on The White Lotus, the Bennifer reunion has proven to be the most reliable source of entertainment. Violence abroad and the Delta variant at home have only increased the nation's thirst for photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez thirsting for each other, and they're giving the people what they want with this highly-publicized reunion.

The latest headlines about the saga zeroed in on J.Lo's Instagram: Jenny, like you after a breakup, has unfollowed her ex and deleted every trace of their relationship.