5. Matt Damon, because he thought it was a cute anecdote that he only just stopped saying the f-word slur.

You can take the man out of Boston, but you can't take the Boston out of the man. Shutterstock

Matt Damon is from Boston, Massachusetts. In case you forgot that fact—which is essential to his origin story—Damon reminded the world by volunteering the fact that he only just stopped saying the homophobic slur that starts with F.

Promoting his latest film, in which he plays a dad with a "very particular set of skills" trying to help his daughter in a foreign country, Damon mentioned that he is also a dad in real life, and it's his daughters who teach him not to use hate speech.