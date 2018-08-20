5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Michael Cohen, because he can be charged with crimes any day now. Getty Yesterday, The New York Times reported that former Trump Organization lawyer and Republican National Committee deputy finance chairman Michael Cohen is having a hell of a bad Monday. According to the Times, federal prosecutors are investigating whether Cohen "committed bank and tax fraud have zeroed in on well over $20 million in loans obtained by taxi businesses that he and his family own." Wow. $20 million worth of bank fraud sure sounds like a lot of bank fraud! They are also zeroing in on whether Cohen violated campaign finance laws (or any other laws) when he made the deals to silence Stormy Daniels and other women with whom Trump had affairs. While we already knew he was in trouble, the Times reports that the investigation "has entered the final stage and prosecutors are considering filing charges by the end of August." That's soon! Giphy Cohen has already shown his willingness to throw Trump under the bus, having released a secret tape of Trump before Omarosa made it cool.

The day Cohen flips to save his own ass will likely be a bad day for Trump. Hopefully it happens on a Monday. 4. Mark Wahlberg, because he got beaten by Asians this time, instead of the other way around. Getty While Marky Mark Wahlberg of Funky Bunch fame is mostly known today as the human embodiment of a Boston accent and burger entrepreneur, he committed a hate crime back in the eighties. It's a fact that Hollywood conveniently seems to forget about.

In 1988, a 16-year-old Mark Wahlberg assaulted two Asian men who were trying to steal two cases of beer from a convenience store. He attacked one of the men with a wooden stick, and punching the other in the face, leaving one of the victims blind in one eye. Wahlberg also hurled racial slurs, calling them "Vietnam f–king s–t" and ranting about "gooks" to the police when he was arrested. So, yeah. Wahlberg was also sued for allegedly breaking a guy's jaw. While beating him at the box office isn't exactly the same thing as beating him in a hate crime, the Asian community got a little bit of poetic justice when the enchanting rom-com Crazy Rich Asians triumphed over Wahlberg's latest generic action movie.

Crazy Rich Asians beating a Mark Wahlberg film at the box office is vengeance. — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) August 14, 2018 Crazy Rich Asians trouncing a Mark Wahlberg release is really one of the best things to happen in 2018. https://t.co/4bgmge0ZOd — Calvin (@calvinstowell) August 19, 2018 Crazy Rich Asians just made $34 million.



Mark Wahlberg's latest is limping in to $5 million.



Bok bok, bitch. — Jamie Ford (@JamieFord) August 19, 2018 Crazy Rich Asians beating Mark Wahlberg this weekend is the very definition of karma. — Peter Kwong (@peter_kwong1) August 20, 2018

Hey Mark Wahlberg: Warner Brothers 3. Nicki Minaj, because her album didn't debut at number one and she's blaming it on a baby. Getty

Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries ♥️ pic.twitter.com/CiYEuczgm3 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018 I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018 Now Minaj is getting roasted for beefing with a baby, and everyone's waiting for a confrontation between the rapper and the six-month-old at tonight's MTV VMAs. Nicki Minaj confronting stormi at the VMA's pic.twitter.com/XQU3VGJBC2 — James 💮 (@jvmesx) August 19, 2018

Nicki Minaj: Stormi, you’re the reason my album isn’t #1

Stormi: pic.twitter.com/cOrFZlU8Hc — Stannah Montana (HoHLC) (@FL_FAG) August 20, 2018 Stormi to Nicki Minaj fans:



Is this your Queen? pic.twitter.com/NPWd8EDHhF — #LailasWisdom (@HapinessMbatha) August 19, 2018 Stormi hasn't even been alive for a full year, yet she has more power than all of us combined. Baby Stormi was 6mos when she stopped Nicki Minaj from going #1 https://t.co/iCOFjnOSy3 — Astead (@AsteadWesley) August 20, 2018 Meanwhile, Stormi's probably napping in her crib made of the finest gilded mahogany like:

Giphy 2. Ireland Balwin, because her dad commented on her thirst trap. Getty It pains me to include "dad" and "thirst trap" in the same sentence...but this is Trump's America, baby!!! Giphy

Ireland Baldwin, the daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, is blessed by genetics, and shares pictures of herself being beautiful on Instagram. Her father is not impressed by many of the pictures, commenting on a particularly straddle-y picture of hers. Dads of Instagram. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Aug 18, 2018 at 4:05pm PDT "No. Just...no," her dad writes. Dads gonna dad, and make me cringe with whatever that German word for "extreme secondhand embarrassment" is.

Giphy 1. New Yorkers who had their mornings ruined by goats on the lam. Giphy How was your commute this morning? Did you get stuck in traffic? Was the traffic caused by goats? Well if you live in Brooklyn, it was. It what is something very adorable to everyone who wasn't running late because of literal farm animals, the N train in New York City was diverted to a different track because of some hipster goats taking a walk around Brooklyn. Even they're devastated by how much Brooklyn has changed.

A new one for us (we think): Two goats are roaming along the N line tracks in Brooklyn. They’re safe and not currently affecting service, but they are on the run. We’ll keep you posted. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 20, 2018 Two very baaaaad boys. pic.twitter.com/3fcb9QCxGh — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 20, 2018 The rescue mission is underway. Southbound N trains are running on the D line from 36 St to Coney Island Stillwell Av while the NYPD safely retrieve goats from the tracks. pic.twitter.com/oDy0KVk6PL — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 20, 2018 As any New Yorker will tell you, goats on the tracks is still a preferable subway inconvenience to "Showtime!"

Giphy You go, goats. Be free!