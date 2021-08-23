5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Donald Trump, because he got booed at his own rally for telling the crowd to get vaccinated.

Et tu, MAGA? Shutterstock

Former president Donald Trump left his compound in Florida for a superspreader event/rally in Cullman, Alabama, and he said something his own sycophants did not like: "take the vaccines."

The fully vaccinated COVID survivor who also benefited from the expensive, experimental treatment Regeneron hosted a rally called "Save America." While it is unclear what Trump and co. were rallying to save America from, it is decidedly NOT the coronavirus, because the crowd did not take his suggestion that they stop spreading the disease well.

"And you know what? I believe totally in your freedoms. I do. You've got to do what you have to do," Trump said. "But I recommend take the vaccines. I did it. It's good. Take the vaccines."