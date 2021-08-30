5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. James Corden, because he was trending for making people fantasize about vehicular manslaughter.

He did the pelvic thrust and people went insane. Shutterstock

In a deeply divided world that can't even agree on whether or not the COVID pandemic is real (it is), it is astounding to see the people reach a consensus on anything. In this case, unity comes at the expense of James Corden, who people from all walks of life now fantasize about running over with their car.

Corden was spotted filming a segment for his Late Late Show, a Cinderella-themed flash mob in a busy Los Angeles intersection. Over 18.2 million people have seen the video of Corden in a rat costume thrusting in a mouse costume, and almost all of them wish they didn't.