5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Donald Trump, because he admitted to collusion with Russia on Twitter.

Getty

While you were at brunch and/or nursing a hangover, the president decided to tweet that yes, his campaign did meet with Russians to get dirt to help their campaign, but no, it was no big deal.

Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics - and it went nowhere. I did not know about it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

Now I'm not a lawyer, but I am someone who can Google what the laws are. It is against the law for American political campaigns to "receive ­donations or items of value from foreigners."

"Information on an opponent" is most certainly an "item of value."

The dumb tweet not only admits to a crime, but a coverup as well. As Adam Davidson writes in The New Yorker: