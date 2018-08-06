5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Donald Trump, because he admitted to collusion with Russia on Twitter.
While you were at brunch and/or nursing a hangover, the president decided to tweet that yes, his campaign did meet with Russians to get dirt to help their campaign, but no, it was no big deal.
Now I'm not a lawyer, but I am someone who can Google what the laws are. It is against the law for American political campaigns to "receive donations or items of value from foreigners."
"Information on an opponent" is most certainly an "item of value."
The dumb tweet not only admits to a crime, but a coverup as well. As Adam Davidson writes in The New Yorker:
We can all move forward understanding that there is a clear fact pattern about which there is no dispute:
1. The President’s son and top advisers knowingly met with individuals connected to the Russian government, hoping to obtain dirt on their political opponent.
2. Documents stolen from the Democratic National Committee and members of the Clinton campaign were later used in an overt effort to sway the election.
3. When the Trump Tower meeting was uncovered, the President instructed his son and staff to lie about the meeting, and told them precisely which lies to use.
4. The President is attempting to end the investigation into this meeting and other instances of attempted collusion between his campaign staff and representatives of the Russian government.
Trump is clearly not riled up about the coverage of his confession, because he has pivoted from "collusion is not a crime" to "Crooked Hillary is the one who colluded, okay?!?!?!"
In a normal world, the president casually confessing to a crime, showing enough "consciousness of guilt" to abruptly change course, and providing a motive for obstruction of justice would be a big deal.
But a world in which Donald Trump is president of the United States and his party controls Congress isn't a normal world.
But maybe someday he'll face consequences?
4. Alex Jones, because he won't be able to harass parents whose kids were murdered at Sandy Hook on Facebook or iTunes anymore.
Far-right conspiracy theorist and male vitality supplements peddler Alex Jones has been banned from Facebook two weeks after he threatened to kill Robert Mueller because iTunes and Spotify acted first, giving them permission to do the right thing.
Jones is a certified nutjob.
When he's not calling the Parkland teens "crisis actors" or putting the families of people whose children were murdered at Sandy Hook at risk by calling the massacre a "hoax," he's selling fake medicine, and that's bad, too.
Other highlights of the great content that has also been banned from iTunes include: claiming that President Obama was "having sex with 10 dudes a day" on taxpayer time; calling for a "Reconquista all over Europe" as a response to Muslim immigration; and claiming that Anthony Bourdain was murdered for threatening to expose the "deep state."
Bye, b*tch. Have fun peddling hate on Friendster and MySpace.
3. Kendall Jenner, because someone called the cops on her.
Kendall Jenner, aka the Kardashian who seldom wears a bra, got into trouble yesterday when she was out with boyfriend Ben Simmons and her dog, a Doberman Pinscher.
TMZ reports that Jenner and Simmons were eating on the patio at the Beverly Glen Deli in Los Angeles, when the dog "nipped" a little girl who was at the restaurant with her mom. There were no obvious puncture wounds on the girl, so the staff simply grabbed ice. The mom tried to confront the couple, but they had already vanished.
Their disappearance caused the mom to call the cops, who referred the case to animal control.
The gossip site added an update from a "source close to Kendall," which probably means a note from Kendall herself, writing:
A source close to Kendall tells us her dog never made contact with the child -- it was startled by the little girl -- and it never bit her. We're told Kendall didn't leave the deli until she was sure the dog didn't bite the girl as there were no physical injuries.
TMZ also got an image of the dog before Doggate.
She should have just given the little girl a Pepsi. That makes everything better, including police brutality.
2. The dude arrested for allegedly having sex with a miniature pony in a field.
Oklahoma man Tyler Joseph Schlosser, 29, was arrested last week when he was spotted in a field f**king a horse.
"A witness told investigators she saw a man "full nude standing in the field having sex with a pony," according to the affidavit," KPVI reports.
Schlosser tried to pull a Roseanne and blame his misbehavior on medication, but that didn't stop him from getting booked and held on a $50,000 bond.
"It stretches the imagination," the county's sheriff, Scott Walton, said. "I certainly have sympathy for the homeowners who had to witness it. That literally causes some emotional scars. People laugh about it and everything. I guess you got to to deal with it, but I do have sympathy for people who have to witness sick stuff like that."
My thoughts and prayers go out to the witnesses.
And to the pony.
1. Orlando Brown from That's So Raven, because he's wanted by the police which is so NOT Raven.
There's currently an arrest warrant out for Orlando Brown, who played Eddie on the iconic early aughts Disney channel show.
Brown was supposed to appear in court last Thursday, but played hooky. He was arrested in June on one charge of felony narcotics possession, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and obstructing a public officer. He was also wanted for domestic battery.
Since That's So Raven wrapped, Brown's been arrested for DUI and served prison time for failing to show up to court-mandated alcohol education classes. In 2014, audio leaked of him threatening to kill a woman.
Not even psychic Raven saw this coming.