5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Governor Andrew Cuomo, because his time might be up.

He's holding on for dear life. Shutterstock

Last week, the New York State attorney general concluded in a report that Governor Cuomo had sexually harassed eleven women, violating both state and federal laws. The state legislature is moving to impeach him. President Biden said he should resign, yet he still hasn't.

At least one senior staffer sees the writing on the wall, and has fled the sinking ship that is his governorship. Melissa DeRosa, one of Cuomo's top aides who, according to attorney general, helped lead efforts to retaliate against one of his accusers (yikes!) has resigned. State Senator Alessandra Biaggi called DeRosa "Cuomo's top enabler," which is a huge loss for him.