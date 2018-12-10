5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

Now I'm no thesaurus, but "synergy" certainly sounds like a synonym for "collusion." NEWS: Collusion? Michael Cohen told Mueller about being approached in 2015 by a "trusted" person in the Russian federation who offered "synergy" with Trump's campaign pic.twitter.com/8FTPG2qWMm — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) December 7, 2018 Even though people have literally been saying this since he started his campaign in 2015, smart people are saying that this could actually be "the beginning of the end" for Individual-1's presidency. "Contrary to the president’s claim that all of this 'totally clears' him, the danger to Mr. Trump, his business and his campaign has compounded significantly." - @CREWcrew's @NoahBookbinder and @NormEisen with Barry Berke https://t.co/TOYSsoLeVM — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) December 9, 2018

It is no longer journalistically sound to report on the Trump investigation as if it is a matter that may, or may not, yield damning information about the President. https://t.co/9Mj9yTo2Bt pic.twitter.com/2nmjb5PtcD — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) December 8, 2018 “If Cohen’s information is core to the Mueller investigation, it is reasonable to conclude that Mueller does, indeed, believe he can prove that there was collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.” ⁦@adamdavidson⁩: https://t.co/YeverVE5PF — Lainna Fader 🦋 (@lainnafader) December 8, 2018 We'll know that it's over when it's over. 4. The NRA, because they're favorite (alleged) Russian spy flipped on them. Shutterstock

That's right—President Trump isn't the only Russian asset in jeopardy. In one of The News's most bonkers B-plots yet, federal prosecutors charged Russian gun rights activist Maria Butina with conspiracy to act as an agent of Russia. The Washington Post reports that "Butina was accused of working to push the Kremlin’s agenda by forming bonds with National Rifle Association officials and other conservative leaders," and today, she's filing to change her plea to "guilty." Giphy

Butina's lawyers insist that she was just really into guns, but as The Post explains, prosecutors charge that her "goal was to advance the foreign policy aims of the Kremlin and that she was acting at the direction of a Russian government official, Alexander Torshin, a former senator who now serves as deputy director of the Russian central bank." Butina's mission to advance Kremlin interests is separate from Russian interference with the 2016 election, but the plot lines did intersect a few times. In July 2015, soon after he launched his campaign, Butina got Trump to publicly declare that if elected, he would lift all sanctions on Russia.

oh and here's actual video of Trump in 2015 telling the alleged Russian spy arrested today that he'd get along so great with Putin that he could lift all sanctions. via @RVAwonk pic.twitter.com/Yz6z9vmyC6 — Zeddy (@Zeddary) July 16, 2018 The Post also adds that Butina had briefly interacted with Don Jr. at the 2016 NRA convention, and that she hung out at a Styx concert with Trump campaign advisor J.D. Gordon. Styx. Seriously. Having someone who infiltrated their organization declare in court that they are indeed a Russian spy is bad news for the NRA. It could subject the NRA to scrutiny of any foreign ties and financing, and it couldn't have happened to a worse organization.

Parkland families and people who hate gun violence are celebrating Butina's admission of guilt. And the dominoes continue falling. This one bad for Trump and NRA and good for anyone who cares about the victims of gun violence. https://t.co/LWRrzqvmjI — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) December 10, 2018 Hopefully future historians will debate if it was Maria Butina, Moms Demand or the Parkland Kids who took out the NRA. https://t.co/PagNQWP2GR — LOLGOP👀 (@LOLGOP) December 10, 2018 мыслях и молитвах to your Russian affiliated terrorist organization.@DLoesch #MariaButina https://t.co/n01nVsdxb9 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 10, 2018

SNL Weekend Update co-host Michael Che, who despite having one of the most coveted jobs in comedy seems profoundly miserable every time he has to appear on television, enthusiastically defended Hart. Che noted the Academy's hypocrisy when its came to its nominees, saying, "Didn’t the Academy nominate Mel Gibson for an award just last year? Also, if Kevin Hart isn’t clean enough to host the Oscars then no black comic is." He added, "The only black comic I know that’s cleaner than Kevin Hart is booked for the next three to ten years," and a picture of Bill Cosby appeared.

People on Twitter were not impressed by Che's defense of Hart. Just be honest and tell us you think “fag” jokes are funny and cool and you wanna say them.

https://t.co/3hVL73E7lL — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) December 9, 2018 The point RE: Mel Gibson is astute, and the “Cosby is ‘cleaner’ but worse” point makes sense too. But Michael Che is ignoring the fact that Kevin Hart could’ve kept the gig if he apologized. The refusal to apologize is worse than the tweets at this point. He played himself 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/iJWshdrSqB — William Ketchum III (@WEKetchum) December 10, 2018 Michael Che just shows over and over again that misogyny and homophobia are no biggie as far as he’s concerned. I’m so sick of that dude. #SNL pic.twitter.com/4LcODJ0AGn — Lisa Bee Good For Goodness Sake 🤶🏾 (@leebee4life) December 9, 2018 Also, Che's hot take about Hart and Cosby being the only clean black comedians is just wrong.

This shit is so deranged.....where is Tiffany Haddish’s homophobic tweet? Whoopi? Hannibal Buress? Like it took me 2 seconds to think of 3 black comics with no history of using GAYNESS as a punchline. Fuck u Michael Che and fuck u @KevinHart4real https://t.co/pnRgY16tNI — big boi (@paytbabybaby) December 9, 2018 When Che is not busy with putting together a live show every week, he's blowing off steam by soliciting harassment for female comedy critics. michael che going after @megh_wright for “whatever whimsy shit youre dad is funding.” pic.twitter.com/GoqtDgHpmq — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) December 8, 2018 He seems chill.

2. The dude whose racist costume caused a bomb scare. A series of unfortunate events.. Only in wellingborough could someone go to a ‘bad taste’ fancy dress party as a suicide bomber- leave the fake bomb in a bin in the town centre & the following day the police then shut the whole of the town centre down because of a bomb scare... pic.twitter.com/6M3kpG6ToB — hols (@holcox) December 9, 2018 Some schmuck in Wellingborough, UK thought it would be funny to dress up as a suicide bomber for a "fancy dress" party, "fancy dress" being what fancy British people call costumes. According to The Daily Mail, the idiot called himself a "jihadi," equipped with a "suicide belt" and an AK-47, the latter of which is really more of an American thing.

The dumb dude then dumped his "suicide belt" into a public trash can in downtown Wellingborough, which triggered a "full-scale bomb disposal operation" from the Northamptonshire police. Idiot dumps ISIS fancy dress 'suicide belt' in bin sparking major bomb scare https://t.co/C86nqg08bX pic.twitter.com/U4g4bSlY4g — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) December 9, 2018 Hopefully the party was the bomb, though. 1. Meghan Markle, because her dad still won't shut up. Getty

The tabloids are working super hard to make a feud between Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton happen and are also keeping busy by reporting on various royal staffers' resignations. As if those plot lines and the royal baby bump weren't giving people enough to talk about, Meghan's dad Thomas Markle started kvetching to The Daily Mail again, which is probably why he's getting the silent treatment in the first place. "Everyone says, why don’t I just shut the f*** up? That Meghan can’t speak to me because I’ll give away secrets. But that’s bull****," he told The Mail. "I’ve been accused of every terrible thing you can think of. In one magazine they had an awful story about Prince Charles right beside one about me. But no one is shunning Prince Charles."

He also threw shade at Prince Harry, which probably won't help his cause: I’ve pleaded with her to pick up the phone. I wrote her a two-page letter and sent it by certified mail via her representative in Los Angeles. I asked her why she was believing the lies. I also pointed out the Royals haven’t always been perfectly behaved. I wrote that I’ve never played pool naked, nor have I dressed up as a Nazi [a reference to Harry’s infamous pictures in Las Vegas in 2012 and the time that he wore a crude imitation of a Nazi uniform, including a swastika armband, in 2005].

Damn. Mr. Markle further proved his commitment to selling her out by sharing cards his daughter had given him, which definitely proves one thing: the former calligrapher does indeed have excellent handwriting. He's also saying that Meghan gave out weed at her first wedding in Jamaica, which sounds way more fun than her stuffy old second one. Giphy