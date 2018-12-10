5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Individual-1, because even Fox News is admitting that he's in legal trouble now.
The man referred to in multiple court documents as Individual-1, also known as President Donald Trump is in trouble in multiple investigations—and he can't pardon his way out of it.
It's gotten to the point at which
state TV Fox News is beginning to acknowledge that directing someone to commit a felony is a felony.
In a column called "Why Trump is likely to be indicted by Manhattan US attorney," Andrew C. McCarthy explained that in directing admitted felon Michel Cohen to make hush-money payments to two women he allegedly had "sexual liaisons" with, Trump is guilty of violating campaign finance laws himself. The fact that Trump lied about it and tried to cover it up show that he knows he's guilty, too.
That's some serious sh*t, and we haven't even mentioned the R-word yet: Russia.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller III's office filed two briefs on Friday night, one against Cohen and the other on former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
In the Cohen brief, Mueller mentioned that in 2015, a "Russian national" reached out to Cohen seeking "political synergy" and "synergy on a government level" with the Trump campaign.
Now I'm no thesaurus, but "synergy" certainly sounds like a synonym for "collusion."
Even though people have literally been saying this since he started his campaign in 2015, smart people are saying that this could actually be "the beginning of the end" for Individual-1's presidency.
We'll know that it's over when it's over.
4. The NRA, because they're favorite (alleged) Russian spy flipped on them.
That's right—President Trump isn't the only Russian asset in jeopardy.
In one of The News's most bonkers B-plots yet, federal prosecutors charged Russian gun rights activist Maria Butina with conspiracy to act as an agent of Russia. The Washington Post reports that "Butina was accused of working to push the Kremlin’s agenda by forming bonds with National Rifle Association officials and other conservative leaders," and today, she's filing to change her plea to "guilty."
Butina's lawyers insist that she was just really into guns, but as The Post explains, prosecutors charge that her "goal was to advance the foreign policy aims of the Kremlin and that she was acting at the direction of a Russian government official, Alexander Torshin, a former senator who now serves as deputy director of the Russian central bank."
Butina's mission to advance Kremlin interests is separate from Russian interference with the 2016 election, but the plot lines did intersect a few times.
In July 2015, soon after he launched his campaign, Butina got Trump to publicly declare that if elected, he would lift all sanctions on Russia.
oh and here's actual video of Trump in 2015 telling the alleged Russian spy arrested today that he'd get along so great with Putin that he could lift all sanctions. via @RVAwonk pic.twitter.com/Yz6z9vmyC6— Zeddy (@Zeddary) July 16, 2018
The Post also adds that Butina had briefly interacted with Don Jr. at the 2016 NRA convention, and that she hung out at a Styx concert with Trump campaign advisor J.D. Gordon. Styx. Seriously.
Having someone who infiltrated their organization declare in court that they are indeed a Russian spy is bad news for the NRA. It could subject the NRA to scrutiny of any foreign ties and financing, and it couldn't have happened to a worse organization.
Parkland families and people who hate gun violence are celebrating Butina's admission of guilt.
Proschay, NRA.
3. Michael Che, because he's getting ripped for his Kevin Hart defense that totally missed the point.
Rather than apologize for using homophobic slurs on Twitter, and featuring an extended bit in his standup about how he'd hate if his son is gay, Kevin Hart decided to step down as host of the 2019 Oscars.
SNL Weekend Update co-host Michael Che, who despite having one of the most coveted jobs in comedy seems profoundly miserable every time he has to appear on television, enthusiastically defended Hart.
Che noted the Academy's hypocrisy when its came to its nominees, saying, "Didn’t the Academy nominate Mel Gibson for an award just last year? Also, if Kevin Hart isn’t clean enough to host the Oscars then no black comic is."
He added, "The only black comic I know that’s cleaner than Kevin Hart is booked for the next three to ten years," and a picture of Bill Cosby appeared.
People on Twitter were not impressed by Che's defense of Hart.
Also, Che's hot take about Hart and Cosby being the only clean black comedians is just wrong.
When Che is not busy with putting together a live show every week, he's blowing off steam by soliciting harassment for female comedy critics.
He seems chill.
2. The dude whose racist costume caused a bomb scare.
Some schmuck in Wellingborough, UK thought it would be funny to dress up as a suicide bomber for a "fancy dress" party, "fancy dress" being what fancy British people call costumes.
According to The Daily Mail, the idiot called himself a "jihadi," equipped with a "suicide belt" and an AK-47, the latter of which is really more of an American thing.
The dumb dude then dumped his "suicide belt" into a public trash can in downtown Wellingborough, which triggered a "full-scale bomb disposal operation" from the Northamptonshire police.
Hopefully the party was the bomb, though.
1. Meghan Markle, because her dad still won't shut up.
The tabloids are working super hard to make a feud between Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton happen and are also keeping busy by reporting on various royal staffers' resignations.
As if those plot lines and the royal baby bump weren't giving people enough to talk about, Meghan's dad Thomas Markle started kvetching to The Daily Mail again, which is probably why he's getting the silent treatment in the first place.
"Everyone says, why don’t I just shut the f*** up? That Meghan can’t speak to me because I’ll give away secrets. But that’s bull****," he told The Mail. "I’ve been accused of every terrible thing you can think of. In one magazine they had an awful story about Prince Charles right beside one about me. But no one is shunning Prince Charles."
He also threw shade at Prince Harry, which probably won't help his cause:
I’ve pleaded with her to pick up the phone. I wrote her a two-page letter and sent it by certified mail via her representative in Los Angeles. I asked her why she was believing the lies. I also pointed out the Royals haven’t always been perfectly behaved. I wrote that I’ve never played pool naked, nor have I dressed up as a Nazi [a reference to Harry’s infamous pictures in Las Vegas in 2012 and the time that he wore a crude imitation of a Nazi uniform, including a swastika armband, in 2005].
Damn.
Mr. Markle further proved his commitment to selling her out by sharing cards his daughter had given him, which definitely proves one thing: the former calligrapher does indeed have excellent handwriting.
He's also saying that Meghan gave out weed at her first wedding in Jamaica, which sounds way more fun than her stuffy old second one.