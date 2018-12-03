5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. President Donald Trump, because he's openly doing crimes on Twitter again. Shutterstock President Trump is back from the G20 summit in Argentina where he flexed his diplomatic muscles and said "get me out of here!" as he left his host standing alone on stage. Trump caught saying ‘Get me out of here!’ on hot mic as he wanders off stage to mocking laughter at #G20 summit https://t.co/xbL8Q0zqhj pic.twitter.com/pxhO4aYrQg — Julie Laumann #StrongerThanHate 🌎 (@Otpor17) December 3, 2018 Now that Trump's out of there, he's tweeting up a storm about the Mueller investigation, and just might have incriminated himself again. The innocent president is so innocent that he tweeted about his innocent friend Roger Stone, urging him not to talk to prosecutors about how innocent they are. “I will never testify against Trump.” This statement was recently made by Roger Stone, essentially stating that he will not be forced by a rogue and out of control prosecutor to make up lies and stories about “President Trump.” Nice to know that some people still have “guts!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018 Legal experts, including Kellyanne Conway's husband George, are suggesting that this tweet violates the US code on witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

File under “18 U.S.C. §§ 1503, 1512” https://t.co/e4ZGVn1kJi — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 3, 2018 File under “Stating the obvious” — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 3, 2018 George is right. This is genuinely looking like witness tampering. DOJ (at least with a nonfake AG) prosecutes cases like these all the time. The fact it's done out in the open is no defense. Trump is genuinely melting down, and no good lawyer can represent him under these circs https://t.co/zqFUoQvWTf — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) December 3, 2018 This is witness tampering under 18 USC 1512(b), which makes it illegal to “cause or induce any person to withhold testimony.” We explain: https://t.co/tzDXA6jjdI https://t.co/J42072qWf4 — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) December 3, 2018

This is neither very cool nor very legal. 4. Kid Rock, because he got bumped for calling Joy Behar a b*tch. Shutterstock Kid Rock, the human embodiment of an ash tray, was slated to be the grand marshal of the Nashville Christmas Parade, but was replaced with someone actually cool after his comments about Joy Behar. In a Fox and Friends segment promoting his new restaurant in Nashville, Kid "The Rock" Johnson issued a half-assed plea for civility, saying,"We can disagree and still be cordial with one another."

"God forbid you say something a little bit wrong; you’re racist, homophobic, Islamophobic, this that and the other. People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct, and I would say, love everybody." But it didn't end there. In true Trumpian fashion, he added, "Except, I’d say screw that Joy Behar b*tch everybody but that." Giphy

The Washington Post notes that Rock has had beef with Behar ever since the beer-stained tank top visited the White House with Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent, and Behar called it "the saddest day in the history of the White House since the British burned it to the ground in 1814." In the ultimate upgrade, Kid Rock has been replaced by James Shaw, Jr., the hero who stopped the Waffle House shooting with his own two hands. It’s official: The Nashville Christmas parade has begun, and Kid Rock is not in the grand marshal chariot. Instead, it’s @JamesShawJr9, the hero of Nashville. @Tennessean pic.twitter.com/jhNzFfG2pQ — Brett Kelman (@BrettKelman) December 1, 2018

It's a switch known as a reverse of going from Obama to Trump. View this post on Instagram Grand Marshal Etiquette. A post shared by James Shaw (@j_shaw9) on Dec 1, 2018 at 12:12pm PST You rock, kid. 3. Milo Yiannopoulos, because he's $2 million in debt in addition to being morally bankrupt. Getty Pedophilia apologist and Guy Who Almost Certainly Sings "Be Prepared" From The Lion King at Karaoke Milo Yiannopoulos is said to be wrapping up 2018 with a Trumpian level of debt.

The Guardian reports that his former allies in Australia put together an itemized list of the fashion-forward fascists debts to an impressive string of creditors: The documents indicate that as of April 2018, Yiannopoulos owed $1.6m to his own company, $400,000 to the [billionaire Mercer family], $153,215 to his former lawyers, $76,574 to former collaborator and Breitbart writer Allum Bokhari, and $20,000 to the luxury jewellery brand Cartier. After maxing out his credit cards and appeal in the US and the UK, Milo set his sights on spreading his message that "feminism is cancer" to Australia. When plans for an Australian tour fell apart, they decided to make these embarrassing documents public, which is quite hilarious.

Lmao a ton of Milo Yiannopoulos docs dropped as part of his Australian lawsuit and honey, this grift is on its last legs pic.twitter.com/lBjYzNGCnE — K. Thor Jensen (@kthorjensen) December 2, 2018 Bigotry stopped being lucrative for Milo after he was booted off Twitter for spearheading a harassment campaign on SNL star Leslie Jones. He should take his own advice and simply stop being poor. I always knew it was wrong for the left to hound Milo off social media. Because now he’s in $2m dollars in debt and I can’t tweet this photo at him. pic.twitter.com/ctRpBVpCUO — Huw Lemmey (@huwlemmey) December 3, 2018

2. The president of Nigeria, because reports of his death have been greatly exaggerated. Twitter: @MBuhari President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria made an official announcement in Poland that he is, in fact, President Muhammudi Buhari of Nigeria and has not been replaced by a lookalike or clone. While those hijinks would be hilarious and straight out of a Christmas movie (The Princess Switch, anyone?), Buhari would like you to know that he is very much alive. One of the questions that came up today in my meeting with Nigerians in Poland was on the issue of whether I‘ve been cloned or not. The ignorant rumours are not surprising — when I was away on medical vacation last year a lot of people hoped I was dead. pic.twitter.com/SHTngq6LJU — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 2, 2018

The conspiracy theory started to spread last year when the real Buhari underwent medical treatment for an undisclosed illness in London. Since then, according to the Associated Press, the leader of a Nigerian separatist group has been saying that the president was replaced by "a Sudanese lookalike named Jubril." Giphy President Buhari apologized to his Vice President on Twitter for being too alive to be replaced right now. Poor @ProfOsinbajo, even he had to deal with the rumours — Some people reached out to him to consider them to be his Vice President because they assumed I was dead. That embarrassed him a lot; we discussed it when he visited me while I was convalescing. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 2, 2018

I can assure you all that this is the real me. Later this month I will celebrate my 76th birthday. And I’m still going strong! — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 2, 2018 Nnamdi Kanu, the leader behind the doppelganger theory, is still not convinced. I said Jubril is an impostor, not a clone. Fulani cabal should stop their dirty diversionary tactics. You need not be an Einstein or a native doctor to know the man in Poland is not Buhari. All you need is common sense, ability to reason and a functioning eyesight. pic.twitter.com/4Zgznt3CHH — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) December 3, 2018 Won't the real president of Nigeria please stand up?

1. The Nebraska man arrested for DUI who used "the Ace Ventura defense." Rocky Dumais, 26, was riding around Lincoln yesterday when at 1 AM, he crashed his mother's car into a tree. The Smoking Gun reports that Dumais told the cops "that he crashed the Buick due to 'inoperable windshield wipers,' which forced him, 'like Ace Ventura,' to drive in the rain with his head outside the window." Giphy

The police were sadly not convinced that the swerving was out of necessity or simply a tribute to Jim Carrey. Despite the Ace Ventura defense, Dumais was hit with DUI, careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license. Giphy Sounds like he was a..............Liar Liar.