5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Candace Owens, because she was humiliated by Trump and might turn blue.

Turn blue no matter who. Shutterstock

Never meet your heroes.

Candace Owens is one of those right-wing "personalities" paid handsomely by Republican operatives to say that vaccines are bad and Trump is good. Her world was nearly torn apart when she interviewed her idol, and Trump dropped the truth bomb that Covid-19 vaccines work, and vaccines are "one of the greatest achievements of mankind."

OwensBot nearly malfunctioned in this moment, resorting to its default function of bringing up Joe Biden. Owens interrupted Trump's praise for vaccines by asking how the vaccine could work if people are still dying, and then Trump shocked the world by continuing to make sense: