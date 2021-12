5. Jeremy Strong, because people think a New Yorker profile makes him seem like a pretentious monster and that his character might be killed off.

Warning: Spoilers for last night's episode of "Succession." Shutterstock

Jeremy Strong is an actor who takes himself incredibly seriously. It's clear in his public appearances where he stands like a centaur, and in his heartbreaking performance as Kendall Roy on Succession.

Yesterday was a big day for both Strong and his character. The New Yorker published an extensive profile on his life and his "Method acting," which means fully immersing himself in his roles, at the expense of both his body and his sanity.