5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Meghan Markle, because her dad leaked her letter asking him not to leak to the tabloids to the tabloids. Shutterstock A common refrain in this column is how much Meghan Markle's dad frickin' sucks, and sure, it's better to cope with a sh*tty dad while sitting in a literal palace, but not even keys to a kingdom can spare you from daddy issues. Yesterday, The Mail on Sunday published a handwritten letter that former calligrapher and current Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle sent her father, and the fact that we're reading it at all is so sad. Last August, a few months after her wedding to Prince Harry, the duchess wrote: Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces — not simply because you have manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain, but by making the choice to not tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this. Something I will never understand. If you love me, as you tell the press you do, please stop. Please allow us to live our lives in peace. Please stop lying, please stop creating so much pain, please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband. I realize you are so far down this rabbit hole that you feel (or may feel) there’s no way out, but if you take a moment to pause I think you’ll see that being able to live with a clear conscience is more valuable than any payment in the world.

Advertising

Mr. Markle leaking the letter didn't just betray what little trust in him she had left, but opened her up to scrutiny from the thirsty British press's handwriting experts. Meghan Markle 'emotionally insecure and self-pitying' claims handwriting experthttps://t.co/3yd9XtZf59 pic.twitter.com/z1A2iuxw4H — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) February 10, 2019 There's nothing the British tabloids love more than hating Meghan Markle, so congrats to Thomas Markle on making bank. My favorite thing nowadays is seeing people from outside Royal twitter noticing the hate and racist coverage Meghan Markle has been getting from British Media.



They are voicing their opinions and throwing their support behind the #DuchessOfSussex and I loved it. pic.twitter.com/DGw68pmHwQ — TV Fanatic (@Khaleesi_Hodan) February 6, 2019

Advertising

And congratulations to Prince Charles for being the Royal Baby's favorite (favoUrite) grandpa by default. 4. G-Eazy, because it looks like Halsey called him out for cheating on SNL. Shutterstock Whether or not you know who G-Eazy is (and can anyone really know who anyone is, really?), you have to admit that being put on blast on Saturday Night Live would make for a sh*tty weekend. Pop star Halsey did double duty as both host and musical guest, and sang her hit "Without Me" with a backdrop calling out a mysterious cheater.

Advertising

OH DAMN HALSEY EXPOSING G-EAZY WITH THE BACKDROP TO HER SNL PERFORMANCE THAT SAYS “I’m sorry Ashley I cheated in New Orleans in Minneapolis in Austin at home in Los Angeles more places I can’t even remember”

Ashley is HALSEY with the letters rearrangedpic.twitter.com/gWC5prL6Cz — 🦋 (@Fendiprintsonnn) February 10, 2019 The song "Without Me" was released shortly after Halsey and G-Eazy's breakup, and features such lyrics as, "Does it ever get lonely? Thinking you could live without me." If the song itself is too subtle, Halsey performed with a breakup letter behind her, which read, "I'm sorry Ashley, I cheated." (Ashley is Halsey's real name.) “i’m so sorry, ashley, i cheated

in london,

at home in los angeles,

in austin,

in miami,

in new orleans,

in minneapolis

and more places i can’t even remember.”



💔 pic.twitter.com/4ngcOzPMVH — квайтум (@desperateesoul) February 10, 2019

Advertising

People used context clues to assume that the mystery cheater is G-Eazy, and have officially declared him to be cancelled. Lost all respect for @G_Eazy after this and can now call myself a @halsey fan. I always love her music, but was never big on her. Now I love her. Savage af. https://t.co/y9PnK8xPfJ — Mikayla❣️ (@Paramore5everrr) February 11, 2019 Maybe next time he thinks before he cheats... 3. Presidential candidate Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, because she ate chicken wrong. Shutterstock

Advertising

In 2009, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) was appointed to Hillary Clinton's Senate seat, and in 2019, she's one of Clinton's many successors in BS conversations about "authenticity." 2020 is in full swing and the media is engaging in sophisticated policy debates about the direction of the country and this critical juncture conversations about whether Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is a "natural" at drinking beer and if Gillibrand eats chicken correctly. Very Serious Pundit Frank Rich suggested on Twitter that when Gillibrand ate fried chicken with a knife and fork, it was a metaphor for her sinister political opportunism.

Advertising

Is there anything Gillibrand has done that is not contrived and opportunistic? I ask the question seriously. Replies welcome. https://t.co/T3EEYdGBD2 — Frank Rich (@frankrichny) February 10, 2019 When President Trump uses cutlery, however, he is a man of the people—even if he's eating the chicken on his private jet. To those freaking out about Gillibrand eating chicken with a knife and fork, our first media overreaction to a “gaffe” of the 2020 cycle, I present: pic.twitter.com/vQiYewLpoI — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) February 10, 2019 Rich's incredibly frustrating comment brought back beautiful memories of the campaign coverage that helped doom Hillary Clinton in 2016, and this time, there are MULTIPLE women to pick apart while ignoring the substance of their proposals!

Advertising

Imagine being this awful of a reporter that the only thing you can think to write about is how Gillibrand eats fried chicken so she doesn’t offend the hosts at a dinner she’s been invited to. Not about her policy agenda, her past, etc. but whether she uses cutlery or fingers.🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/Th4DvINegk — Enzo Loren (@RealEnzoLoren) February 10, 2019 Oh God. It’s starting again. Please, journalists. Don’t do this. Nobody cares how she—or anyone—eats fried chicken. https://t.co/JYxqHUaMtq — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 10, 2019 We really need peridoc reminders that the same people troubled by Kirsten Gillibrand's chicken-eating brought you such greatest hits as "George Bush is an affable guy you'd have a beer with and hence would be an OK president" — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) February 11, 2019 Let's! Do! The Time Warp! Again!

Advertising

2. Jennifer Lopez, because everyone hated her Grammys performance. Shutterstock For some reason, The Grammy Awards recruited J.Lo to headline a medley of some of Motown's greatest hits, despite R&B not being her genre. Berry Gordy is rolling in his grave - and he's totally alive and well.#GRAMMYs #JLo #MotownTribute #BerryGordy #Grammy2019 #JenniferLopez pic.twitter.com/VhOOQfnpjD — A.C. Junior (@OfficialMisterC) February 11, 2019 People were pissed to see a sexy, sequined J.Lo when it would have been more meaningful to see a black artist pay tribute to the black artists who made Motown what it is.

Advertising

I am absolutely baffled. How does J Lo, pop dance queen get tapped to lead a Motown tribute when black women exist? — roxane gay (@rgay) February 11, 2019 Girl, they got J Lo doing this Motown Tribute .... YES, ON BLACK HISTORY MONTH #Grammys pic.twitter.com/Trv44Wd45D — Cacao 🇳🇬 (@OhWho_OhLu) February 11, 2019 Kelly Price was busy?



Y’all couldn’t phone in Ashanti?



Amerie didn’t want to make a cameo?



We know Beyoncé would’ve been impossible to get, but did anyone try? No one sent her a text?



What was the deciding process to get to J. Lo? The math does not math. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/paDc6ZTknn — The Root (@TheRoot) February 11, 2019 The irony of the very sexy J.Lo Motown revue is that Berry Gordy had the women of Motown tame their sexy so as to not fall into the Jezebel, highly sexed trope which White America places black women in! So they could have NEVER given a performance like that, ladies at all times! — bevysmith (@bevysmith) February 11, 2019

Advertising

When Entertainment Tonight brought up the fact that there were J.Lo-Motown skeptics, the artist made a point to say that "you can't tell people what to love." "Any type of music can inspire any type of artist... You can't tell people what to love. You can't tell people what they can and can't do — what they should sing or not sing." An emotional Jennifer Lopez responds to her critics backstage after her #GRAMMYs Motown tribute. pic.twitter.com/1dK3OEs9OH — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 11, 2019 Smokey Robinson added that those complaining about J.Lo are "stupid." The good news for J.Lo is that nothing she does could do can hurt a Motown artist as much as the upcoming Michael Jackson documentary will.

Advertising

1. The woman accused of poisoning her husband so she could marry an inmate. Miller Country Sheriff's Office Just in time for Valentine's Day: it's the greatest love story of our time. ABC 17 News reports that a woman in Iberia, Missouri has been accused of poisoning her husband with antifreeze and then setting their house on fire, all in the name of love. Joshua Murray was found dead, and while his house burned, his wife Amy Murray was chillin' at a local McDonald's with their son and dogs. According to court documents, Amy Murray is a nurse at Jefferson City Correctional Center who had a romantic relationship with an inmate, and in recorded phone conversations, she told her prison bae that she could marry him because Joshua was dead and "out of the picture."

Advertising

The prison lover, Eugene Claypool, was serving time after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. You know what they say: the couple that murders together, endures together.